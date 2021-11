CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s looking like Sean Desai’s defense will be without Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, who both missed practice again. Without them for almost all of last week’s game, the unit had one of their worst performances of the season. “The biggest concern, a couple things, too many explosive plays, that’s not what we wanna be, and we want to tackle better,” said Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai. The 2nd half though, 11 minutes we were on the field. That was bad football. And that starts with me. Ends with me. We will be better than that. That was...

