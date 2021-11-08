Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Lamps People Say Are ‘True Lifesavers’

Sacramento, Calif. – I didn’t notice Seasonal Affective Disorder (symptoms of depression that develop in the darker winter months) while growing up in Sacramento, but, after moving to Portland, Oregon, it became apparent that every November, my mood would drop significantly. The contrast in mood between the almost constant emotional high of living in the summer light and beauty of the Pacific Northwest, and my improved mood when I returned south to Sacramento over the Christmas holidays, and then back to the more normal wintertime darkness in Portland, was staggering. During the darker months I found myself traveling 3 hours to the other side of the Cascades to Bend, Oregon, where light was normally in abundance despite the colder temperatures, to energize myself and counter feelings of gloominess.

