Electronics

Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Lamps People Say Are ‘True Lifesavers’

By Allie Flinn
 6 days ago
With daylight savings cutting our days shorter overnight, it's made me think more about the light therapy box my dad would set up in our computer room (#1990s) to help with his Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) a lot lately. I just moved from LA to a city that experiences actual seasons...

psychologytoday.com

Understanding and Treating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal affective disorder is a clinical syndrome that typically impacts individuals during the colder months with less sunlight. Lower levels of serotonin can bring about mood changes and a loss of interest in once enjoyed activities. People can treat SAD in various ways, from bright light therapy to cognitive behavioral...
MENTAL HEALTH
sprudge.com

Coffee May Help With Seasonal Affective Disorder

As we learned from one of our most recent original scary stories, a life without coffee is not a very happy one, so it stands to reason that by corollary, coffee is happiness. I mean, I’m certainly in a much better place after taking my first sip of coffee in the morning than I was but two seconds before it. And as it turns out, science seems to agree. A new study suggests that drinking coffee will help improve Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
DRINKS
EatThis

The Difference Between Seasonal Affective Disorder and Winter Blues, MD Says

With short days, cold weather, and limited opportunities for outdoor recreation, many people find themselves suddenly—and understandably—feeling low in late fall and winter. For some people, this is simply a shift in mood that lifts as soon as those first blossoms appear in early spring, while for others, it may be a sign of a diagnosable, but potentially treatable, mental health issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
WFMY NEWS2

Managing seasonal affective disorder and COVID-19 anxiety

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These changes can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD). SAD, a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, generally starts in the fall and continues through the winter months. Dr. Ruth Benca,...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Light Therapy#Blue Light#Task Lighting#Uv Light
7 Midnight Snacks That RDs Say Can Help Lull You Back To Sleep

We’ve all had those nights where we inexplicably wake up in the middle of the night with a grumbling belly. Maybe it was that HIIT workout you braved for the first time, your marathon of meetings-slash-evening-errands that left you with little time to eat an adequate dinner, or maybe you were just dreaming about delicious pasta (the best type of reverie).
FOOD & DRINKS
rosevilletoday.com

Your attitude may be affected by your latitude – Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.)

Sacramento, Calif. – I didn’t notice Seasonal Affective Disorder (symptoms of depression that develop in the darker winter months) while growing up in Sacramento, but, after moving to Portland, Oregon, it became apparent that every November, my mood would drop significantly. The contrast in mood between the almost constant emotional high of living in the summer light and beauty of the Pacific Northwest, and my improved mood when I returned south to Sacramento over the Christmas holidays, and then back to the more normal wintertime darkness in Portland, was staggering. During the darker months I found myself traveling 3 hours to the other side of the Cascades to Bend, Oregon, where light was normally in abundance despite the colder temperatures, to energize myself and counter feelings of gloominess.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Seattle Times

Seattle rainy season brings on seasonal affective disorder. Here’s the deal with SAD

We’re heading into a second Pacific Northwest winter under the cloud of a pandemic, which is a perfect recipe for feeling a little blue. For some people, however, the “winter blues” go beyond feeling a bit blah because the skies are gray and it starts getting dark in the afternoon — they have seasonal affective disorder, or (appropriately) SAD.
SEATTLE, WA
92.7 WOBM

As clocks turn back, seasonal affective disorder returns to NJ

This time last year, the lockdowns of the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic were still fresh in the minds of New Jerseyans when, after a vaccine-less summer, the weather began to get colder and people faced a long, isolated winter indoors. That's not quite the case now in the...
HEALTH
everythinglubbock.com

Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder during fall and winter months

LUBBOCK Texas- As time and season change takes effect across the United States, medical experts caution about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Kelly Bennette, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians, said SAD is a form of depression that typically rears its head around fall and winter months. “It’s exactly a mind depression,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
People

This Optic Light Therapy Lamp Is a 'Miracle' for Improving Your Mood, and It's on Sale

Light therapy can be beneficial for a number of reasons like improving your mood, sleep quality, and easing symptoms of SAD (seasonal affective disorder), which is also known as seasonal depression. According to Mayo Clinic, light therapy lamps can even help with dementia, jet lag, and adjusting to a nighttime work schedule. These lamps use special light levels and hues that mimic natural outdoor light without harmful UV rays and can be used for up to 60 minutes at a time (depending on its intensity) while you do daily tasks.
ELECTRONICS
4 Ways To Be Your Happiest, Sunniest Self, Despite Shorter Days, According to a Happiness Doctor

Despite the joy-inducing holiday season being right around the corner, plenty of folks are contending with less-than-happy feelings during this literally dark time of year. Since the end of summer, days have been growing steadily shorter, and the recent end of daylight saving time only made it so nightfall comes sooner each day. When we’re exposed to less sunlight, we can experience disruptions in happiness-promoting hormones and neurotransmitters, like serotonin and dopamine, says psychologist and happiness expert Sophia Godkin, PhD, who is also known as the happiness doctor. This means you may well be in need of some happiness tips for winter to help you kick symptoms of seasonal sadness.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Gaming Glasses That Reduce Eye Strain So You Can Keep Playing

Do you ever feel like your eyes are going to fall out of your head after a long gaming session? The good thing about that rather awful feeling is there is a simple solution: gaming glasses. These glasses do more than save your eyes from fatigue. By protecting your eyes from harmful blue light rays, you can actually reduce migraines, headaches, blurry vision and improve the quality of your sleep. But if all you care about is keeping your vision sharp so you can stay king of the castle in Fortnite, yeah, they do that, too. While there are a lot of...
ELECTRONICS
