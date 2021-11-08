7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Justice Department announced Monday recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States.
An indictment unsealed on Nov. 8 charges Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian national, with conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims, including the July 2021 attack against Kaseya, a multi-national information technology software company.
The department also announced today the seizure of $6.1 million in funds traceable to alleged ransom payments received…
Comments / 0