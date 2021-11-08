7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

During a news conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month in Poland at the request of the U.S. government and is currently being held pending U.S. extradition proceedings. Vasinskyi, who used different names online to avoid detection, is accused of being a long-time affiliate of the now-defunct REvil ransomware operation and of deploying 2,500 attacks against businesses worldwide.

