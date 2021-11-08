CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Biggest New Hits Have Audiences Bingeing Economic Uncertainty

By Camille Sojit Pejcha
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first episode of Squid Game, the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a former automobile factory worker with crippling debt and a gambling addiction, is trying and failing to get a prize from a claw machine. It’s his daughter’s birthday, and he is spending his last coins on the game...

Deadline

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Feature In The Works, ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Filming To Begin Next Year

EXCLUSIVE: Last Kingdom fanatics gearing themselves up for next year’s fifth and final season have something extra to smile about, a Netflix feature film is in the works. Delivering the announcement at today’s London MCM Comic Con, Alexander Dreymon, who stars as protagonist Uhtred and exec produces the historical drama, unveiled Carnival Films’ Seven Kings Must Die. Filming on the two-hour feature will begin early next year in Budapest, shortly before the final 10-part season drops on Netflix. Dreymon will reprise his lead role and will be joined by many of the series cast, along with some new faces. While next year’s season five...
towardsdatascience.com

A probabilistic take on your last Netflix binge

This article takes an analytical approach to analyzing one of the games featured in the popular recently-released Netflix series, the Squid Game. We will produce statements to describe probabilities involved in the game and will confirm the results using a simulation analysis. Spoiler Alert:. This article reveals the details of...
thestreamable.com

Research: Netflix and Disney+ Have Highest Audience Demand for Original Content

Having a high amount of content, especially original series, is a major factor in the success of streaming services. New research from Parrot Analytics shows that TV series owned by Disney have the largest share of audience demand on streaming platforms. Netflix is in the lead for U.S. demand for series content, regardless of if it’s original or outsourced. Parrot Analytics researchers say, “Demand for original and exclusively licensed content is a key leading indicator of subscriber growth for SVOD platforms.”
TheWrap

How ‘CoComelon’ Sneaked Up to Become One of Netflix’s Biggest Hits – and a $3 Billion Franchise

Budding media moguls Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs just plopped down $3 billion of Blackstone’s money to buy Moonbug Entertainment, the creator of Netflix’s wildly popular animated series “CoComelon” that many Americans have probably never seen (unless they have young kids). That’s more than three times the $900 million that the duo paid this past summer for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production shingle.
Primetimer

Seinfeld on Netflix is the anti-binge show, but it sometimes can be surprisingly prescient

"Seinfeld is like the anti-binge show, a series very much designed to be watched amid all the other crap on TV on a Thursday night," says Sonia Saraiya of the hit NBC comedy, which joined Netflix last month. "In single half-hour chunks, its characters are like a balm, implicitly forgiving you for every unkind word you’ve considered saying, for every time you ranked getting laid over showing up for your loved ones. But for more than a few episodes at a time, these people and their concerns—so self-absorbed, so entitled, so stupid—are a little deadening to watch." Saraiya says Seinfeld is more enjoyable to watch on Netflix simply because many others are also check it out, too. "At the same time, the show is sometimes weirdly prescient, especially about the future of TV. The entire fourth season, which showcases George and Jerry selling their pilot of a show about nothing to NBC, feels to me like the beginning of the end of network television," says Saraiya. "It has a snake-eating-its-own-tail meta quality that is both brilliant and supremely weird—and seems to serve as a vehicle for the show’s veiled critiques of its own sausage-making process. When NBC head Russell Dalrymple (Bob Balaban) leaves the TV business to join Greenpeace to impress Elaine (who, among her other disjointed character traits, is sort of an activist?), it feels like a harbinger of things to come. But if network TV were dead, maybe it wouldn’t be so damn watchable. I have Seinfeld on DVD somewhere, but it’s not really the same; one of the reasons I’m watching Seinfeld now, on Netflix, is because I know others are watching it too. Seinfeld is like an extraordinary device that communicates the things about humanity we are most ashamed to acknowledge. Shame is a social emotion; it requires other people to function. Seinfeld is a show that is dramatically enhanced when shared with a viewing audience, even if it’s just an implied one. It’s imperfect, watching a broadcast show 30 years later on a streaming platform—but it’s either this or TBS reruns of Seinfeld, and those don’t seem to have quite the same reach. Maybe society has changed a little since the heyday of Seinfeld. But in the last few decades, the sitcom—and how we watch it—has changed entirely."
Popculture

Netflix's New Holiday Rom-Com Hits No. 1

Netflix viewers are starting to get Into the holiday spirit, and the streaming service has already begun launching its usual slate of new holiday romantic comedies. One of the first of their 2021 crop is Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), which takes on dating in the age of technology. The movie dropped on Nov. 5 and it's already hit No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 charts for movies and overall.
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Insiders’ Pushes the Netflix Reality Show Line One Step Further

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
flickeringmyth.com

Red Notice delivers Netflix’s biggest opening day for a movie

We might have said Red Notice delivers “mediocre pleasures that feel wholly algorithm-driven” in our ★★★ review, but Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster delivered where it mattered for the streaming giants by registering the biggest opening day ever for a movie. The three headline stars took to their respective social media...
Daily Californian

Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 3 is chilling, suspenseful binge

Gaining attention for the pure salaciousness of its stalking-addicted main character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) — that a surprising number of women are more attracted to than they should be — the hit Netflix series “You” has never been without fans or controversy. After filming delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated third season of the show has finally dropped, providing a much-needed fix of violent, dramatic and enticing entertainment for all who don’t mind a little blood with their television marital drama binge.
Variety

Netflix Renews Joe Berlinger’s ‘Crime Scene’ for Three Seasons, Sets ‘The Times Square Killer’ for December Launch

Netflix renewed the “Crime Scene” docuseries from Joe Berlinger for three more seasons, with the second season set to center on “The Times Square Killer” and premiere on Dec. 29. “Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” will look at the danger and depravity of the titular part of New York City in the late 1970s and early 1980s and how that made it possible for one man to torture and murder sex workers in that area. The episodes will look at his crimes, but also the social and systemic forces that allowed what he did to go unnoticed or uncared about...
