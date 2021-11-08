Antique 1940's cash register stolen in downtown Portland burglary

A Wisconsin judge on Monday dismissed a weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who fatally shot two people and wounded a third during a protest in Kenosha last year. Moments before closing arguments were set to start, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed one count of illegal possession of a dangerous...
Onetime Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon surrendered himself to law enforcement Monday, and was set to appear for a hearing after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for defying a congressional subpoena. Bannon is facing two charges of criminal contempt of Congress, one for failing to appear...
A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other. The American president has held...
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
A woman has been arrested after she punched a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding, sending the worker to the hospital, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field in Dallas, police said. Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault, according to law enforcement officials.
Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned public appearance Sunday after spraining her back. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen "has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph." It said she was "disappointed that she...
