You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO