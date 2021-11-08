CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz Accuses Big Bird Of Spreading Government Propaganda, Twitter Pounces On Republican Senator

By Nicholas Morgan
 6 days ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is rarely shy when it comes to highlighting and condemning what he sees as government overreach or hyper liberalism. On Monday, Cruz took to Twitter with a new target in mind: Big Bird. On Saturday, an account for the iconic "Sesame Street" muppet character tweeted...

Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas State
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Eric Swalwell
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
#Green Eggs And Ham#Republican#Cnn#Big Bird#Gop#Capitol
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynews13.com

Big Bird parody account goes viral, claiming he will unseat Cruz

DALLAS — A group of parody Twitter accounts representing Sesame Street characters has gone viral after trolling Sen. Ted Cruz, who earlier in the week ruffled Big Bird’s feathers when he accused the Muppet character of being a government shill for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids. On Nov. 6, Big...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Are You Angry Yet?’ Dan Abrams Mocks Media Firestorm Over Ted Cruz’s Fight With Big Bird

Dan Abrams took on the major media outrage surrounding Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) ongoing fight against Big Bird urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Mediaite founder used the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, to look at how Sesame Street became the latest battleground for vaccines after Big Bird encouraged kids to get inoculated. To make his point, Abrams rolled through multiple Fox News clips where anchors and pundits sneered at Sesame Street’s attempts to encourage public health.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

