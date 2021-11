Q: My 12-year-old son gets eight hours of sleep every night but he still seems tired in the morning. Is there something wrong?. A: The following recommendations for total hours of sleep per age group (including naps) are made by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine: 0 to 3 months, no set recommendation but may be up to 90% of the day; 4 to 12 months need 12 to 16 hours; 1 to 2 years need 11 to 14 hours; 3 to 5 years need 10 to 13 hours; 6 to 12 years need nine to 12 hours; and 13 to 18 years need eight to 10 hours.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO