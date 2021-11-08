CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris’s approval rating worse than Dick Cheney’s, poll finds

By Andrew Feinberg
 6 days ago

Less than a year into the Biden administration’s tenure, the first Black woman to hold America’s second-highest office is less popular than a predecessor who once famously shot a hunting companion in the face.

According to a new poll commissioned by USA Today and carried out by Suffolk University, only 28 per cent of Americans approve of how Vice President Kamala Harris has performed in the position voters elected to her one year ago.

That’s a full 10 points lower than the approval rating for President Joe Biden , according to the same poll.

Worse yet for Ms Harris, the poll shows that a majority of Americans — 51 per cent — say they disapprove of the job she’s done as vice president.

Ms Harris’ 28 per cent approval rating is a record low for a modern vice president, and goes even lower than the 30 per cent, according to Gallup tracking polls, who in 2008 said they approved of the performance in office of Vice President Dick Cheney .

The former vice president, a major architect of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, reached that previous record-low polling threshold after years of US casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was also widely mocked after a February 2006 incident in which Mr Cheney, who was hunting quail, accidentally discharged a shotgun into the face and upper torso of a Texas attorney called Harry Whittington.

While Mr Cheney’s lowest approval ratings came towards the end of his two terms as George W Bush ’s vice president, Ms Harris’ have gone lower less than 10 months after she and Mr Biden took their oaths of office.

The vice president’s dismal approval numbers come after having taken on a portfolio of hot-button issues, including voting rights and the “root causes” of illegal immigration, without much visible progress thus far on either.

The Vice President’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
Daily Beast

Could Chris Christie and Liz Cheney Take Trump Down?

What if Donald Trump has to fight a grudge match against Liz Cheney and Chris Christie on his way to a second term? This scenario is probably more likely than you might think—one with significant consequences. Both Cheney and Christie are tough pugilists, and both are in the news flirting...
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
New York Post

Biden’s approval rating hits new low: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has plunged to a fresh low, largely driven by discontent among his own base — as Republicans head into the 2022 midterms with historically high chances, according to a new poll released Sunday. Just 41 percent of Americans approve of the commander-in-chief’s performance, down a whopping...
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
Boston Herald

Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president: Opinion

WASHINGTON – Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?. She shattered all kinds of ceiling glass when Joe Biden made California’s junior senator his running mate and Harris was elected vice president. Since then, she’s largely receded from Washington’s daily doings and the cliff-hanging drama that’s surrounded the fight over the president’s agenda.
abc7ny.com

Biden's sinking approval rating, at 41%, gives Republicans early advantage in 2022 midterms: POLL

WASHINGTON -- Republican congressional candidates currently hold their largest lead in midterm election vote preferences in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 40 years, underscoring profound challenges for Democrats hoping to retain their slim majorities in Congress next year. While a year is a lifetime in politics, the Democratic Party's...
The Independent

Trump leads Biden by 11 points in new Iowa poll

Donald Trump’s polling lead over Joe Biden in Iowa has increased to 11 points as inflation, supply chain chaos and continuing Covid transmission weighs on the current president’s approval rating.A new poll by the Des Moines Register found that 51 per cent of likely Iowa voters would back Mr Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election contest with Mr Biden, compared to 40 per cent for the incumbent.That was three points higher than the margin by which Mr Trump won Iowa in 2020, and 1.4 points higher than his lead over Hillary Clinton in 2016.However, the difference was within the...
The Independent

Kamala Harris allies frustrated by lack of clear role in Biden White House ahead of 2024, CNN reports

Vice President Kamala Harris’s allies are worried that the White House is not doing enough to prepare for the reality of the 2024 reelection campaign and in particular Ms Harris’s role in that election, according to an extensive new report published on Sunday by CNN.The report, which interviewed dozens of figures close to the vice president in various roles, paints a picture of a White House rattled by recent political battles and unsure of the future.President Joe Biden is reportedly both privately and publicly committed to a 2024 run for president, but would be 82 at the time of...
Fox News

Kamala Harris spokeswoman slams CNN's 'gossip' reporting

The office of Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to respond to a CNN article on Sunday that suggested "dysfunction" within the vice president's team. CNN reporters Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright published an article titled "Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' frustrating start as vice president." The article highlights repeated conflicts between Harris, her staff, and the White House.
