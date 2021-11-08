OHP investigates death of Tuttle pedestrian

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating the death of a 72-year-old Tuttle man.

OHP reported that Johnie Adams was on Sara Rd. at about 6:44 on Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup. Adams was transported by Tuttle EMS to OU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Sara Rd. was closed for an hour following the incident. The driver of the pickup was not injured, according to OHP.