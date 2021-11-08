Week 9 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts and observations from Week 9's loss to the Falcons.

The Saints were able to mount a comeback after having a tough 52 minutes of action, but ended up falling just short to the Falcons on Sunday. With other teams losing, the Saints are still looking good in the playoff hunt, but there's still 9 games on the docket. Here's a closer look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.

Trevor Siemian did what he could to get the Saints a win on Sunday.

Offense

Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Erik McCoy - 76 (100%)

The Saints gained amassed 376 yards on offense, but had some troubles most all game. The 3rd Down offense was rough, going 3-of-10 on the day. New Orleans was able to get the run game going, but the drops and penalties were the biggest reason for concern.

The Saints gained amassed 376 yards on offense, but had some troubles most all game. The 3rd Down offense was rough, going 3-of-10 on the day. New Orleans was able to get the run game going, but the drops and penalties were the biggest reason for concern. Trevor Siemian - 73 (96%)

Siemian ended up being sacked once on the day, and it proved to be a costly one after being stripped of the ball to set the Falcons up for a touchdown. Afterwards, both Siemian and Armstead took ownership of the play. The quarterback play wasn't a problem for the Saints on Sunday, as Siemian finished 25-of-41 for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Adam Trautman - 67 (88%)

Trautman finished with 7 targets on the day, hauling in 4 catches for 47 yards. His start was not good, and there's really no other way of putting it. He had some bad drops, including a sure first down conversion on a 4th Down play. He definitely had some moments where he was good in blocking and was big in the comeback process, but the drops from him were concerning.

Trautman finished with 7 targets on the day, hauling in 4 catches for 47 yards. His start was not good, and there's really no other way of putting it. He had some bad drops, including a sure first down conversion on a 4th Down play. He definitely had some moments where he was good in blocking and was big in the comeback process, but the drops from him were concerning. Tre'Quan Smith - 61 (80%)

Smith had 3 catches for 53 yards on 4 targets, being one of the receivers who also had a drop on the day. He also had a costly holding penalty that wiped out a big Alvin Kamara run. Smith somewhat made up for it, but he finished as the team's second-leading receiver.

Smith had 3 catches for 53 yards on 4 targets, being one of the receivers who also had a drop on the day. He also had a costly holding penalty that wiped out a big Alvin Kamara run. Smith somewhat made up for it, but he finished as the team's second-leading receiver. Marquez Callaway - 60 (79%)

Callaway caught 3 balls for 25 yards and a score on 6 targets. The Saints need the most from their receiving corps, and he's only going to be counted on to do more for the offense, even if New Orleans can land someone like Odell Beckham Jr.

Callaway caught 3 balls for 25 yards and a score on 6 targets. The Saints need the most from their receiving corps, and he's only going to be counted on to do more for the offense, even if New Orleans can land someone like Odell Beckham Jr. Alvin Kamara - 52 (68%)

Kamara had 13 rushes for 50 yards and a score, while leading the Saints in the receiving department with 54 yards on 4 receptions. Only Deonte Harris was targeted more on the day at 8. Kamara had some good success on the ground, and some of the intended targets didn't exactly materialize because of some breakdowns.

Kamara had 13 rushes for 50 yards and a score, while leading the Saints in the receiving department with 54 yards on 4 receptions. Only Deonte Harris was targeted more on the day at 8. Kamara had some good success on the ground, and some of the intended targets didn't exactly materialize because of some breakdowns. Mark Ingram - 26 (34%)

Ingram also had a strong day on the ground with 43 yards on 9 carries. He's in a good position to become the franchise's all-time leading rusher against the Titans. He caught all 5 of his targets for 21 yards, which included a long of 14.

Ingram also had a strong day on the ground with 43 yards on 9 carries. He's in a good position to become the franchise's all-time leading rusher against the Titans. He caught all 5 of his targets for 21 yards, which included a long of 14. Kenny Stills - 25 (33%)

Stills was targeted 5 times on the day, having a few drops that were tough to watch. He caught 2 balls for 30 yards, including a score in the comeback rally. Perhaps he'll get more opportunities going forward, but he's going to have to play a lot better.

Stills was targeted 5 times on the day, having a few drops that were tough to watch. He caught 2 balls for 30 yards, including a score in the comeback rally. Perhaps he'll get more opportunities going forward, but he's going to have to play a lot better. Deonte Harris - 23 (30%)

Harris hauled in 6 catches for 52 yards on 8 targets. Every receiver had their share of issues in the game, but Harris being back in the lineup was a good sign.

Harris hauled in 6 catches for 52 yards on 8 targets. Every receiver had their share of issues in the game, but Harris being back in the lineup was a good sign. Taysom Hill - 17 (22%)

Hill carried the ball only once for a 4-yard gain, while throwing twice and completing both passes for 33 yards. The sequence that saw the turnover included a hot Hill moving the ball and then a false start turned things back over to Siemian. Sean Payton said that it was the plan all along. Hill's lack of usage was a little interesting, but it could be due more to him returning from a bad concussion. We'll see how it plays out against the Titans.

Hill carried the ball only once for a 4-yard gain, while throwing twice and completing both passes for 33 yards. The sequence that saw the turnover included a hot Hill moving the ball and then a false start turned things back over to Siemian. Sean Payton said that it was the plan all along. Hill's lack of usage was a little interesting, but it could be due more to him returning from a bad concussion. We'll see how it plays out against the Titans. Calvin Throckmorton - 16 (21%)

Kevin White - 15 (20%)

No targets for White, and he almost had a big play on special teams. He was in the game as a COVID replacement, and the Saints have used up his practice squad call-ups. Is he a better option than Kenny Stills? The receiver room needs better play, and at this point, it's whatever it takes.

No targets for White, and he almost had a big play on special teams. He was in the game as a COVID replacement, and the Saints have used up his practice squad call-ups. Is he a better option than Kenny Stills? The receiver room needs better play, and at this point, it's whatever it takes. Garrett Griffin - 11 (14%)

Alex Armah - 10 (13%)

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams - 59 (100%)

Williams tied for the team lead with 7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted, while Davis had 6 tackles (2 solo, 4 assisted). There was a rare play we saw Davis over pursue Matt Ryan and had him pick up a first down. Jenkins had 5 total tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted). He mentioned that the biggest thing for the defense is the inconsistency. The Saints simply have to get better and more consistent to help them win games, but it doesn't fall solely on them. That's another game where they've been able to close it out, but have not been able to. Also, it's a rough look when Ryan looks like his old MVP-self.

Williams tied for the team lead with 7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted, while Davis had 6 tackles (2 solo, 4 assisted). There was a rare play we saw Davis over pursue Matt Ryan and had him pick up a first down. Jenkins had 5 total tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted). He mentioned that the biggest thing for the defense is the inconsistency. The Saints simply have to get better and more consistent to help them win games, but it doesn't fall solely on them. That's another game where they've been able to close it out, but have not been able to. Also, it's a rough look when Ryan looks like his old MVP-self. Marshon Lattimore - 58 (98%)

Kyle Pitts got the best of Lattimore from the first snap of the game, but couldn't come up with the catch. Pitts was fairly isolated on the day, and Lattimore guarded against several different receivers in addition to Pitts. He posted 6 tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) on the day.

Kyle Pitts got the best of Lattimore from the first snap of the game, but couldn't come up with the catch. Pitts was fairly isolated on the day, and Lattimore guarded against several different receivers in addition to Pitts. He posted 6 tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted) on the day. Cam Jordan - 49 (83%)

Jordan got one of two Saints sacks on the day, bringing him up to 97.5 in his career and 3 on the season. He finished with 4 total tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted). New Orleans is up to 18 sacks on the year, T-18th in the NFL. Of course, it took the defense most of the game to get home to Matt Ryan, and they're going to have to be better going forward.

Jordan got one of two Saints sacks on the day, bringing him up to 97.5 in his career and 3 on the season. He finished with 4 total tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted). New Orleans is up to 18 sacks on the year, T-18th in the NFL. Of course, it took the defense most of the game to get home to Matt Ryan, and they're going to have to be better going forward. Kwon Alexander - 46 (78%)

Alexander had 2 QB hits and 2 assisted tackles on the day, as he saw more reps in this one over Pete Werner. There was a snap where he got beat in coverage, as no one really had an answer for Cordarrelle Patterson. The Saints have got to be a more consistent team on both sides of the ball.

Alexander had 2 QB hits and 2 assisted tackles on the day, as he saw more reps in this one over Pete Werner. There was a snap where he got beat in coverage, as no one really had an answer for Cordarrelle Patterson. The Saints have got to be a more consistent team on both sides of the ball. Marcus Davenport - 43 (73%)

Davenport forced a fumble at the end of the game that could have given the Saints the ball and a chance to win, but were unable to recover it. He had 6 total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted) and had 2 QB hits and a big sack. He's certainly having a big impact, but there's no big individual accolades to celebrate when it doesn't equate to wins.

Davenport forced a fumble at the end of the game that could have given the Saints the ball and a chance to win, but were unable to recover it. He had 6 total tackles (3 solo, 3 assisted) and had 2 QB hits and a big sack. He's certainly having a big impact, but there's no big individual accolades to celebrate when it doesn't equate to wins. Paulson Adebo - 39 (66%)

Adebo had some struggles in coverage, including getting burned by Patterson on the eventual game-winning drive for the Falcons. The rookie didn't post any defensive stats.

Adebo had some struggles in coverage, including getting burned by Patterson on the eventual game-winning drive for the Falcons. The rookie didn't post any defensive stats. David Onyemata - 37 (63%)

Onyemata tied for a team-high 7 tackles on the day, putting in 2 solo and 5 assisted. He also added 2 QB hits.

Onyemata tied for a team-high 7 tackles on the day, putting in 2 solo and 5 assisted. He also added 2 QB hits. Shy Tuttle - 32 (54%)

P.J. Williams - 30 (51%)

Williams saw more snaps after C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down. He had a pass defense to go along with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted).

Williams saw more snaps after C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down. He had a pass defense to go along with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted). Bradley Roby - 28 (47%)

No stats for Roby, other than a defensive holding call that didn't matter much. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting injured, it'll be interesting to see if Roby takes more of a slot role, or if goes to P.J. Williams.

No stats for Roby, other than a defensive holding call that didn't matter much. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting injured, it'll be interesting to see if Roby takes more of a slot role, or if goes to P.J. Williams. Josiah Bronson - 21 (36%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Christian Ringo - 17 (29%)

Kpassagnon didn't have a big impact in this game, which is a bit of surprise. Of course, he didn't have the snap count like he had previously. Ringo had a QB hit on the day, which was his only stat.

Kpassagnon didn't have a big impact in this game, which is a bit of surprise. Of course, he didn't have the snap count like he had previously. Ringo had a QB hit on the day, which was his only stat. C.J. Gardner-Johnson - 16 (27%)

Gardner-Johnson suffered a foot injury, which appears to be toe related. Dr. David Chao said that it looked to be turf toe, saying that he jammed his foot into the turf while trying to make a tackle. While he's struggled a bit this season, he brings the energy each week and has made some big plays. We'll see how bad the injury is soon enough.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a foot injury, which appears to be toe related. Dr. David Chao said that it looked to be turf toe, saying that he jammed his foot into the turf while trying to make a tackle. While he's struggled a bit this season, he brings the energy each week and has made some big plays. We'll see how bad the injury is soon enough. Payton Turner - 15 (25%)

Turner posted 3 solo tackles in his return to action. There was a point where he exited the field from an apparent injury, but was able to return in the second half. New Orleans didn't have a strong pass rush on the day.

Turner posted 3 solo tackles in his return to action. There was a point where he exited the field from an apparent injury, but was able to return in the second half. New Orleans didn't have a strong pass rush on the day. Pete Werner - 12 (20%)

Werner made some good plays on the day, including on special teams. He saw a reduced role as opposed to last week against the Buccaneers.

Werner made some good plays on the day, including on special teams. He saw a reduced role as opposed to last week against the Buccaneers. Kaden Elliss - 11 (19%)

J.T. Gray - 1 (2%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Kaden Elliss, J.T. Gray, Andrew Dowell, Zack Baun - 23

Jeff Heath - 20

Dwayne Washington - 18

Paulson Adebo - 14

Falcons-Saints Post Game Coverage