Not many really wanted to say it but last Saturday’s game versus Mississippi State was a must-win for head coach Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks. After racing to an impressive 4-0 record and ranked as high as No. 8 in the country, the Hogs slid although there is zero shame in losing to any of the teams on that part of the schedule. Losing four SEC games in a row, though, would have caused many fans and media members to pump the brakes on the righteousness of the Pittman era.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO