Texas authorities confirm investigation into Astroworld deaths

Texas a uthorities announced Sunday that an investigation was underway after eight people died following a stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Friday in Houston.

The investigation "will take weeks, if not longer," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , a Republican, instructed Texas agencies to contribute any resources that could help local officials in their effort, a report stated.

At least 50,000 fans attended the event, and issues with crowd control were evident, Houston's fire chief said.

Roughly 25 individuals were arrested at the rapper's concert, but it is unclear if any of the arrests are connected to the event's injuries and deaths, according to the report.



"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott said in a Saturday tweet. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support."

Both the event's organizers and Scott are facing a lawsuit that alleges "preventable and predictable tragedy" occurred, the report stated.

