An hour’s drive from Brisbane or 30 minutes from Gold Coast Airport, Queensland’s Surfers Paradise truly lives up to its name – with lashings of the foamy white stuff, sunshine and sand by the skipload. No surprise to hear that it’s one of Australia’s top holiday destinations. After all, it was born to host – notice the V8 Supercars bowling through the streets every year. Accommodation options come in all shapes and sizes, but you can save a pretty packet by checking out our list of the best cheap hotels in Surfers Paradise – and booking with Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO