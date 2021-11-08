CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front brings rain Wednesday night into Thursday

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect some clouds to begin mixing with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Another strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Sunshine and below-normal temperatures return Friday and this weekend. Monday was a very pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Low temperatures ranged from the upper 30s...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

