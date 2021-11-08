CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde hit with new mask fines by House ethics panel

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L70FL_0cqNqKE400


T he House Ethics Committee on Monday disclosed additional fines against Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde for failing to comply with the chamber’s face mask rules.

The fines are the latest in a series for the Georgia Republicans, who have both protested a requirement to wear a face mask on the House floor as a COVID-19 mitigation effort by flouting the rule. Infractions after a first offense result in a $2,500 deduction from a congressional paycheck. Neither lawmaker appealed any of the fines disclosed Monday before the deadline to do so.

Greene’s refusal to comply with the rule has caused her to accrue at least $48,000 in fines. Clyde reportedly raised the federal withholding level on his congressional salary earlier this year in an effort to evade paying the fines. His fines also total in the thousands.

A mask mandate remains in place for those on the House floor. The requirement was briefly lifted over the summer for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but it was re-implemented for everyone as the delta variant surged. Washington, D.C., also re-implemented its citywide indoor mask mandate, which remains in place.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The city’s requirement to wear a mask is not always observed in the hallways of the Capitol complex, sparking occasional confrontations between lawmakers and congressional staff. Multiple members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 this fall.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 83

Dennis
6d ago

Why can’t they just get rid of trouble making people in congress like her. She don’t do anything for her district. She and others in congress is why this country is so messed up.

Reply(13)
41
Loving Life
6d ago

Rep. Clyde said the January 6th terrorists were tourists and Rep Taylor Greene said “that’s all true” to the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings being staged. Instead of a mask, just muzzle them.

Reply(6)
25
1 Vet
6d ago

Why is she still able to enter? With that many infractions bane her till she decides to comply…easy fix

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Georgia State
Washington, DC
Health
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
U.S. POLITICS
Island Packet Online

‘Bless your heart.’ SC’s Mace criticizes Marjorie Taylor Greene for Nation of Islam posts

Lowcountry Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are having another social media dust up. On Monday, Mace tweeted, “*Opens twitter *sees @mtgreenee and Nation of Islam trending together*closes Twitter, smashes phone, moves to an island without internet.”. Greene then responded with a GIF of former president Donald...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Ethics Committee#Republicans#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
San Francisco Chronicle

Marjorie Taylor Greene cancels Bay Area appearance

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fundraiser Saturday in the Bay Area has been canceled — but organizers say the Georgia Republican wants to reschedule it. Organizers and promoters hadn’t publicly expressed any reservations about Greene’s previous advocacy of conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Parkland, Fla., school shooting — nor her since-apologized-for comparison of mask-wearing rules at the Capitol to the Holocaust when they booked the event, nor did they now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Marjorie Taylor Greene Event Canceled By SF Republican Party, Excuses Given

It could be that unvaccinated Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't allowed to be present at an event in San Francisco, or that not enough tickets got sold, or the ticketing platform yanked the thing because Greene is a loon and a threat to public health. Or it could be that Greene backed out because she's busy. Whatever the reason, Bay Area activists planning to protest her arrival can cross November 6 off their calendars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

MAGA Shit Fight May Land Marjorie Taylor Greene in Legal Hot Water

Two MAGA world luminaries who have spent the better part of a year promoting some of the same election conspiracy theories—Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and QAnon-aligned lawyer Lin Wood—are now pitted against each other in a dispute that could put Greene on the wrong side of a campaign finance violation.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy