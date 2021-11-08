CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novant: No rush on the third dose

Brunswick Beacon
 6 days ago

Novant Health staffers say there’s no rush to get the third dose of the COVID vaccine yet. Novant Health’s chief nursing officer Nikki Nessen...

www.brunswickbeacon.com

pulmonologyadvisor.com

Third BNT162b2 Vaccine Dose May Decrease Severe COVID-19 Outcomes

HealthDay News — Receipt of a third dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine appears to be effective for reducing severe COVID-19 outcomes compared with receipt of two doses at least five months ago, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in The Lancet. Noam Barda, M.D., from Clalit Health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Covid#Novant Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
