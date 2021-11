The Michigan State Spartans will start off the 2021-2022 season at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City, going into a heavyweight bout with the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks as part of the annual Champions Classic. Just like the Spartans, Bill Self’s boys didn’t have as good a season as they are accustomed to down there in Lawrence a year ago and the big name matchup should provide both teams with an early measuring stick for how improved things are this time around. Let’s have a closer look at the birds from Kansas, the game specifics and at how the Spartans match up with the formidable foe from the Big 12.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO