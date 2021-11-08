CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make breadcrumbs with the bread you already have at home

By Laurel Randolph
 6 days ago

Breadcrumbs can be used to top off pasta or to coat a chicken.

Carlo A/Getty Images

You'll often find breadcrumbs used as a coating for chicken or fish, but the crispy crumbs add texture and flavor to a wide range of dishes. While you can buy breadcrumbs at the grocery store, they're incredibly easy to make at home.

"Breadcrumbs are a great way to prevent wasting old bread," says Bonnie Ohara, owner of Alchemy Bread Co. and author of "Baking for Beginners." "I use them for breading things, for frying, and I also like to toss them on top of pasta, mac and cheese, or a gratin."

If you have some extra bread lying around, don't make a special trip to the store for breadcrumbs. Make them at home using a food processor or, if you don't have one, a grater.

Quick tip: Ohara points out that you can use any kind of yeast bread for breadcrumbs, from sourdough to a baguette to plain white bread. Breads with mix-ins like olives and raisins are not recommended since the added ingredients won't achieve a crispy texture and will shorten the crumbs' shelf life.

How to make breadcrumbs with a food processor or blender

Use any kind of yeast bread and a food processor or blender to quickly make breadcrumbs.

BURCU ATALAY TANKUT/Getty Images

A food processor or blender turns bread into breadcrumbs quickly with very little effort. If you only have a mini food processor, you can make crumbs in batches.

  1. Prepare the bread. "I typically use dried-out bread for breadcrumbs because it's convenient," says Ohara. The bread should feel completely dry to the touch but be free of mold. Leave the bread out on the counter for a day or two to dry or, if you're short on time, place it on a baking sheet and toast at 250 degrees Fahrenheit until dry, which will take about 20 to 30 minutes.
  2. Tear the bread into chunks. Break up the bread so that it will move around in the food processor or blender freely. Place all of the bread inside the processor or blender, and close the lid.
  3. Pulse. "I just pulse them until they're as fine as I want them," says Ohara. The size is up to you, so process until you reach the right texture and stop. For crumbs that are very fine like store-bought breadcrumbs, keep pulsing until all of the pieces are very small and uniform.
  4. Season (optional). Salt and pepper, oregano, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes are popular options if you want to give breadcrumbs an additional kick.

What if you don't have a blender or food processor?

Breadcrumbs can easily be made without a blender or food processor by using a grater or pounding the bread into crumbs.

fermate/Getty Images

If you don't have a food processor or blender handy, you can turn stale or toasted bread into breadcrumbs using a grater. Ohara notes that a regular box grater works well, as does a Microplane grater if you want superfine breadcrumbs. The bread will need to be very dried out and still in slices or large chunks for this method since soft or small pieces of bread are difficult to push through the holes of the grater.

Another option is to add chunks of dried bread to a zip-top bag, press out the air, close it, and pound into crumbs using a rolling pin or mallet.

Quick tip: Breadcrumbs are frequently used in savory applications, but Ohara also likes using them in desserts. "I will put toasted breadcrumbs on top of things like vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream with fruit, or on top of chocolate mousse," Ohara says. "Anything that is creamy textured and would be nice with the flavor of toast."

How to store breadcrumbs

Homemade breadcrumbs will keep in the pantry in an airtight container for a week or in the fridge for a month. "The main thing you want to avoid is moisture," says Ohara. This puts the breadcrumbs at risk of developing mold, so make sure the container is completely sealed. You can also freeze them in a zip-top freezer bag for up to six months. If the breadcrumbs aren't as crisp as you'd like after storage, spread them on a baking sheet and toast at 250 degrees Fahrenheit until dry, or about 10 minutes.

Insider's takeaway

Homemade breadcrumbs are a great way to use up leftover or stale bread. Add dried-out bread to a food processor or blender and pulse to make crumbs, or grate using a box grater. Store them in the fridge or freezer, and use them to add a tasty crunch to savory and sweet dishes.

How to make easy buttery garlic bread How to grill salmon to flaky, tender perfection - plus tips to prevent sticking How to cook a whole chicken in an Instant Pot and easily feed a crowd How to store bread and never throw away a moldy loaf again

myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
leitesculinaria.com

All-Butter Pie Dough

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. All-butter pie dough should be part of your arsenal because you’ll use it all the time, once you get comfortable with it. Butter makes it flaky, crisp, and perfect for any filling you like, whether sweet or savory. Adapted...
Mashed

This Is When Trader Joe's Will Begin Stocking Thanksgiving Turkeys

Thanksgiving is typically a joyous time, when family and friends come together to celebrate and reflect on all they have to be thankful for. This year's holiday season has been fraught with more uncertainty than usual, however, as ongoing worries over Thanksgiving grocery shortages have some people concerned they won't be able to celebrate the holiday with all their typical fixings and favorite dishes.
