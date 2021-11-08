Traffic slow on I-26 westbound after crash

London — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, was widely expected to be her first public...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory. Rittenhouse,...
One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
A federal appeals court on Friday halted the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses with 100 or more workers, marking a victory for a group of states and businesses that say it's an overreach of the president's authority. The controversy comes after the Occupational Safety and Health...
Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
A standoff began Sunday between Cuba’s communist-run government and young activists who have been calling for a peaceful march for change Monday. State security since early Sunday has surrounded the home of Yunior García, an artist who has emerged as one of the country’s leading activists and called for islandwide protests Monday. Foreign credentialed media were kept several hundred feet away.
