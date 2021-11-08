The 20 best cookbooks to buy this autumn, as chosen by Diana Henry

Viña Aquitania Chardonnay, Maipo Valley, Chile 2018 (£16.48, Lay & Wheeler) With the nights drawing in, our sunlight now strictly rationed, and the chill of winter already here, these late autumn days are red wine times for most of us. Robust and warming, these are the wines that are best suited to the heavier foods that match the conditions outside the window. But there are white wines, too, that can play the same mood-enhancing and rich food-supporting role; white wines with a bit more presence and heft than those we might turn to in high summer when thirst-quenching crispness is all. The chardonnay grape is behind many of my favourite autumnal whites, and one of the best I’ve tried in recent weeks is Viña Aquitania’s. The product of a Franco-Chilean project based in the Chilean winemaking heartland of the Maipo Valley, it’s by no means heavy: it’s all about the sun-filled, mouth-filling, luminosity of its juicy tropical fruitiness, which is underscored with a coursing freshness reminiscent of the chardonnays made in Chablis.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO