Houston's police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott about safety concerns

By Jaclyn Diaz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston's Astroworld Festival is now considered one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history. Eight people are dead and many more injured after the crowd surged as the festival's headliner, Travis Scott, performed Friday night. Scott launched his Astroworld Festival in 2018. The tragedy occurred despite what Houston Police...

The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
Rolling Stone

Satan, Not Travis Scott, Is to Blame for Astroworld Tragedy, TikTok Geniuses Declare

During times of mass tragedy, it’s natural for people to seek answers to difficult questions. In the wake of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Friday, many people have been asking why, exactly, eight concertgoers between the ages of 14 and 27 died. Some are questioning what happened in that crush of people, as Travis Scott took the stage. Others are asking if the culture of his shows — and of his notoriously aggressive mosh pits — should be reexamined. Still others are asking if there’s someone even more notorious than the Houston rapper who should be blamed: Satan. On TikTok,...
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
Houston Chronicle

Grieder: Houston and Harris County's role in Astroworld tragedy must be examined

You know the old phrase: success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. That seems to be the policy city and county leaders have embraced in the wake of Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott’s annual music festival, which left eight people dead, including 14-year-old John Hilgert and 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, both high school students from Houston.
The Independent

Astroworld: Protest at Travis Scott’s home as 9-year-old dies from injuries

Angry protesters have been demonstrating outside the home of Travis Scott, the performer whose recent show resulted in 10 deaths, including a 9-year-old. Crowds pushing up against the stage during the Astroworld festival in Houston resulted in hundreds of injuries and 10 deaths during Mr Scott's – whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II – performance. The performer has been criticised by some who allege he instigated and encouraged the dangerous activity during his show. The 5 November show drew 50,000 people to the sold-out festival. Protesters carried signs outside, including one that read "You Destroyed...
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
Complex

Houston Fire Chief Says Travis Scott ‘Absolutely’ Should Have Stopped Performance at Deadly Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott “absolutely” should have stopped his headlining set at this weekend’s deadly Astroworld Festival, the chief of the Houston Fire Department says. Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday’s edition of Today, fire chief Samuel Peña noted that the investigation into the festival—which left eight people dead—remains “in its infancy” at this time. However, investigative authorities are now starting to get “some picture” on what went wrong.
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott Warned by Police Chief Before Astroworld: NYT

The chief of the Houston police department said he visited rapper Travis Scott on the day of the disastrous Astroworld Festival, according to a person with knowledge of the chief’s account. The New York Times reported Sunday that the chief, Troy Finner, went to Scott’s trailer to relay concerns about crowd control that evening. Finner, who knows Scott personally, reportedly worried over the excitability of the fans attending the concert, given Scott’s reputation for inciting his fans to “rage.” The rapper has been arrested several times for urging audiences to rush security gates at past shows, including Lollapalooza in 2015. Despite the efforts of the police department and festival organizer Live Nation, which included hiring extra private security, Scott’s set turned into a nightmare when an uncontrollable crowd surge around 9 p.m. crushed and killed eight people and sent scores more to the hospital.
