FALL RIVER — A man who has spent more than half his life in prison for a Fall River murder he committed in 1999, when he was just 17 years old, is getting out. Now 39, Corie Stokes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2001 on first degree murder charges in the killing of 39-year-old Cecil Smith Jr.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO