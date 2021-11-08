CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3207: UFC 268 recap, Bellator 270 results, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,207, the guys recapped a busy weekend that included a blockbuster UFC 268 event, as well as Bellator 270 in Ireland, discussing the fallout from both cards and what should come next for the weekend’s featured combatants.

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier claims “The first true loss of his career is very near”

Jon Jones has responded after his longtime rival Daniel Cormier suggested that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near”. During a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, ‘DC’ was questioned if he thought ‘Bones’ had a realistic chance of defeating either of the reigning UFC heavyweight champions in Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.
UFC
USA Today

MMA Junkie Radio #3206: Guest Raush Manfio, UFC 268 preview

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,206, the guys welcome guest Raush Manfio, who is coming off a $1 million Cinderella story win in PFL’s 2021 lightweight season. They also previewed Saturday’s big UFC 268 card at Madison Square Garden.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Combat#Mma Junkie Radio#Omnystudio
Sherdog

The Sheehan Show: Top 5 Bets for UFC 268, Bellator 270

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 268 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Sean Sheehan gives his best bets and fight predictions for the upcoming UFC 268 and Bellator 270 cards. TIMESTAPMS:. (00:00) Intro. (02:23)...
UFC
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC 267 Recap/Contender Series Bets (Stan Ribas) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.86)

UFC 267 Recap/Contender Series Bets (Stan Ribas) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.86) The boys (Gumby Vreeland & Jeff Fox) get this one into your earholes early because Gumby is at Game 5 tonight! They rejoice over their victorious night at UFC 267, where Gumby went 10-4 but still got bested by Jeff due to Gumby’s insistence on dying on Oezdemir Hill. Plus, they try to decide if they are Amanda Ribas stans or simps. Then Gumby goes on to give his winning picks for Tuesday’s season finale of Dana White’s Contender Series. LET’S GOOOOOO!!!
UFC
mmanews.com

Coker “Never More Confident” Bellator Has Best LHW After UFC 267

Bellator president Scott Coker reacted to Glover Teixeira‘s UFC 267 victory by immediately sharing which promotion he thinks has the world’s best light heavyweight. As the head man of Bellator MMA, Coker hasn’t shied away from touting his talent when discussing the best fighters in the world. To him, Nemkov and his light heavyweight division is no exception.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful MMA Weekend Preview (11/5-11/6): UFC 268, Bellator 270 Headline

UFC 268 (Pay-Per-View, 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT) Kamaru Usman (C) (19-1) vs. (#1) Colby Covington (16-2) Rose Namajunas (C) (11-4) vs. (#1) Weili Zhang (21-2) (#2) Justin Gaethje (22-3) vs. (#5) Michael Chandler (22-6) Shane Burgos (13-3) vs. Billy Quarantillo (16-3) (#15) Frankie Edgar (23-9-1) vs. Marlon Vera (17-7-1)
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

MMA Junkie's 'Knockout of the Month' for October: A perfect knee

With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from October 2021: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s “Knockout of the Month” award for October. At the bottom of the post, let us know if...
UFC
mmasucka.com

5 Moves For Bellator to Catch Up to the UFC

Bellator MMA is the second-largest mixed martial arts promotion in the United States. With this in mind, the UFC seems…no, is light years ahead in offering a superior MMA product to mixed martial arts fans across the globe. Why is this? We will explore that today and consider five moves for Bellator to improve their mixed martial arts product.
UFC
bitcoin.com

MMA Entertainment Firm UFC to Launch Exclusive NFT Series With Crypto.com

On Tuesday, the digital asset exchange Crypto.com announced the launch of the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles. The new NFT series will feature UFC digital collectibles that showcase fight night artwork, event posters, championship belts, and athlete profiles. UFC to Drop Official NFTs for Usman...
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC 268 Results

The UFC is back in New York City as they return to Madison Square Garden with two title fight rematches as MMASucka provides UFC 268 results. Headlining UFC 268 will be a rematch for the welterweight title as Kamaru Usman looks to silence Colby Covington once again. These two first met in 2019 when they faced off in the main event of UFC 245 that December. Usman finished the fight in the final round that night, defeating Covington by TKO.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 267 Edition | Best of the C’Mon Now MMA Podcast – 80

Our compilation show is a deep dive with host, Trent Reinsmith, into the bigger news and goings on in MMA, both inside and outside the cage; presented with a critical, unbiased eye. Here is some detail on what’s going on here... the “regular” ‘C’mon Now MMA Podcast’ is a daily...
UFC
USA Today

The MMA Road Show with John Morgan, No. 345: UFC 268 preview

Episode No. 345 of “The MMA Road Show with John Morgan” podcast is now available for streaming and download. MMA Junkie lead staff reporter John Morgan hosts the show while traveling the world to cover the sport. Morgan is in New York for a loaded UFC 268, and he sits...
UFC
USA Today

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Nov. 2: Glover Teixeira ascends to No. 1

Nearly 20 years after beginning his professional MMA career, Glover Teixeira is the world’s No. 1 light heavyweight. With a rather dominant submission win over former champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267, Teixeira claimed the UFC’s light heavyweight title, as well as the No. 1 slot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie light heavyweight rankings.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Watch UFC 268 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie

NEW YORK – UFC 268 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). The weigh-ins take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Madison Square Garden hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator 270 weigh-in results and video

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 270 fight card at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland officially weighed in on Thursday. The vacant lightweight title is on the line in the fight card’s main event as top contender Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) takes on No. 4 ranked Peter Queally (13-5-1). Patrick Mix...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bellator 270 Results: Queally vs. Pitbull 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 270 results for the Queally vs. Pitbull 2 fight card and live Bellator 270 Twitter updates from the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday. In the main event, Peter Queally rematches Patricky Freire in a fight for the vacant lightweight title recently held by Patricio Freire. In...
COMBAT SPORTS
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC 268 DraftKings Picks, DFS MMA

Man – this was a really tough fight card to put together a good-looking UFC 268 DraftKings lineup for. It’s very chalky to me, meaning there aren’t too many cheap-priced fighters available to populate my roster with. Regardless, I have persevered, my dear reader, by grabbing all the cheapest fighters available that I predict will win on Saturday night in Madison Square Gardens. And it’ll be a winning roster for us, as well. Have I ever let you down before?!
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey discuss a loaded UFC 268 card, give picks for an MMA card full of pro wrestlers and a pro wrestling card with MMA fighters, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a loaded UFC 268 card. They also give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez. They close the show by revealing their picks for an MMA card full of pro wrestlers, and MMA fighters on a pro wrestling card.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy