Frost returning for fifth season; restructured contract includes reductions to 2022 salary, buyout

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO