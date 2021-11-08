CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, per reports

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

It was supposed to be a scheduled off night for Joel Embiid, as the Philadelphia 76ers play the front end of a back-to-back on Monday against the New York Knicks.

Now the Sixers will be without two young stars for a stretch of games. Embiid tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN and The Athletic , while Ben Simmons remains away from the team, saying he's not mentally prepared to return.

The Sixers are starting a six-game road trip that will include a West Coast swing that includes stops in Utah, Denver and Golden State. Per the NBA's health and safety protocols, Embiid will be away from the team for at least 10 days or as soon as he returns two negative tests within 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewsXM_0cqNi4u100
Joel Embiid, who is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds, could be lost for five games. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP

If he is isolated for the full 10 days, he could miss give games. Andre Drummond is expected to replace Embiid in the starting lineup. Embiid has also battled knee soreness all season.

Sixers teammates Tobias Harris, Matisse Thubulle and Isaiah Joe are also in the league's health and safety protocols.

Embiid is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists (a career best) through nine contests this season. Philadelphia, 8-2, is in first place in the Eastern Conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, per reports

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann. Niang is 5 of his last 20...
Bleacher Report

Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Undergoes MRI on Knee Injury; No Concerns Moving Forward

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had an MRI over the weekend on his sore right knee that revealed no major concerns, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The 27-year-old has been dealing with knee soreness since colliding with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first game of the season. Shelburne reported that Embiid said he couldn't walk for two days after the game.
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (rest) not listed on 76ers' Wednesday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers elected to give Embiid Monday's game off for rest purposes as he deals with a sore left knee. That day off seems to have done the trick, as Embiid is not listed on the team's injury report for Wednesday night. Should the star center play as expected, Andre Drummond would likely revert to a role off the bench with the second unit.
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Sidelined with COVID-19

The already hobbled Philadelphia 76ers have lost their best player. Philly big man Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and now will be sidelined for several games. Per the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Embiid will have to sit for 10 games, which could have him miss the next five games. Tobias Harris, Matissee Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were already sidelined for the team with COVID-19.
NBA
AllPacers

Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, and they will be without their best player. Joel Embiid is out for the game due to health and safety protocols and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jacob Moreno.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
