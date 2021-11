Paul Bettany has found success as a Marvel star, but years before he stepped into the role of Vision, the actor says he was once "the shyest boy on earth." Bettany, 50, told PEOPLE on the set of his Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot that he was a bashful young man growing up in London. The WandaVision star says school was especially difficult for him, recalling that he never put his hand up in class and "couldn't talk to anybody."

