United Nations

U.N. humanitarian chief says over 3 million in Myanmar need ‘life-saving’ aid

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing...

Jude d
6d ago

Just like Haiti the government will steal all the aid money and the people will still be starving. And no I don't have enough to feed myself either.

IN THIS ARTICLE
