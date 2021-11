The Cowboys have known their offensive coordinator would be a hot commodity for coach openings, but they might not have expected the rumor mill to crank up quite this soon. A major college program is reported to be interested in the offensive wunderkind. Meanwhile, Dallas’s Week 9 contest is right around the corner, but will the team’s nicked-up playmakers be ready to be there? We have updates on Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup heading into Thursday’s important practice. Also, the only thing hurting on Ezekiel Elliott is his pride as he remembers back to the last time he faced Denver; he’ll set out to erase a bad Bronco memory on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO