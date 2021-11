This content is sponsored by IBM. Three trends in the government IT market are driving how innovation is going to occur over the next decade. First, IT is becoming increasingly decentralized. Second, the automation of low-value tasks is estimated to free up 120 billion hours a year, giving employees more time to focus on more difficult tasks that require critical thinking. And third, artificial intelligence is helping agencies scale the value of their data.

