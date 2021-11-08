High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO