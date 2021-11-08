CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 22:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming SLUSHY ROADS AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING Rain and snow has changed to snow over much of western New York. Snow will quickly accumulate on any grassy and elevated surfaces, but as temperatures cool, a thin coating of slush may form on untreated and less traveled roads as well as bridges and overpasses. Use caution if travelling this evening. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Garfield and McCone Counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MST Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult due to crosswinds on roads that run north to south, such as Highway 24 and Highway 191.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 around Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur through tonight, and again from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Still expect gusts to 50 mph Monday morning.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift West Monday afternoon into Monday evening with west wind gusts of 45 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Garfield and McCone Counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MST Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult due to crosswinds on roads that run north to south, such as Highway 24 and Highway 191.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Lake County, including Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim, Abert Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 10 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult on highways that run north to south, such as Highway 191.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 13:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:18:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Platte County; Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County including the cities of Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, Laramie, and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. The strongest winds are expected late this afternoon through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest amounts across elevations over 3000 feet. West to northwest winds will gust around 45 mph overnight into Monday morning. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of gusty winds and blowing snow will reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility 800 feet to 200 feet in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate 5, Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Community Policy