Per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) will return and start for the Texans in Week 9 vs the Dolphins. (Aaron Reiss on Twitter) Taylor has not played for Houston since back in Week 2 when he suffered a hamstring injury, but is finally expected to return and regain starting QB duties. During that period QB Davis Mills has been Houston's starting QB and the team has failed to log a win. Taylor's return should help the entire offense but for fantasy purposes the main beneficiary will be WR Brandin Cooks who will have a higher scoring upside.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO