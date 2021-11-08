CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 15:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...One half to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming SLUSHY ROADS AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING Rain and snow has changed to snow over much of western New York. Snow will quickly accumulate on any grassy and elevated surfaces, but as temperatures cool, a thin coating of slush may form on untreated and less traveled roads as well as bridges and overpasses. Use caution if travelling this evening. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
County
Westmoreland County, VA
County
Northumberland County, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Powell; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wolfe GUSTY WEST AND NORTHWEST WINDS THIS EVENING A strong cold front will cross the area this evening. Gusty west to northwest winds are expected. Most locations will see wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts around 40 mph possible. These wind gusts should diminish late this evening. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle. In addition, make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 04:24:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Washoe County Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 15:51:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 930 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .The Nooksack River at Ferndale will continue to rise and reach flood stage this evening. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, the Nooksack River will overflow levees and banks along the east bank of the river from Hovander Park downstream to Marietta, causing widespread flooding from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth...with swift waters in residential areas and over farm lands and roads. Erosion may damage some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 21.2 feet late Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. .Sharp rises on the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge will continue tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, the Nooksack River floodwaters will be deep and swift...inundating farms, roads and residential areas including the town of Acme. Many roads will be impassable and severe erosion may affect river banks. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the South Fork Nooksack River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 12/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain above flood stage through Tuesday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM PST Sunday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls will crest tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Sunday the flow was 24600.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Sunday was 24600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27752.4 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 13932.7 cfs and begin rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise to 17488.2 cfs late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood flow is 20000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27200.0 cfs on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 10 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 13:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1145 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River near Monroe will continue to rise tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM PST Sunday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will then rise to 16.2 feet late this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to 14.2 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to 15.4 feet late tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A strong cold front crossing the area this evening was associated with gusty showers. West to northwest winds are expected to gust to 25 to 35 mph in many locations, with isolated gusts around 40 mph possible with these showers. These strong wind gusts should diminish a bit late this evening after the cold front has gone by, but will remain blustery through the overnight. Gusty winds will be capable of blowing about unsecured outdoor objects and down some tree limbs. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south roadways. Make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured, and use caution while driving a high profile vehicle in a strong cross wind.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson A strong cold front crossing the area this evening was associated with gusty showers. West to northwest winds are expected to gust to 25 to 35 mph in many locations, with isolated gusts around 40 mph possible with these showers. These strong wind gusts should diminish a bit late this evening after the cold front has gone by, but will remain blustery through the overnight. Gusty winds will be capable of blowing about unsecured outdoor objects and down some tree limbs. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south roadways. Make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured, and use caution while driving a high profile vehicle in a strong cross wind.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 02:09:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River will remain near minor flood stage tonight then slowly recede on Monday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 48.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 PM PST Sunday was 48.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tonight and continue falling to 43.4 feet late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .The Cowlitz River will remain above flood stage through this evening then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 19 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 14.7 feet and begin rising again late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 18 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 01/01/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift West Monday afternoon into Monday evening with west wind gusts of 45 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Letcher; McCreary; Perry; Pike; Whitley GUSTY WEST AND NORTHWEST WINDS THIS EVENING A strong cold front will cross Southeast Kentucky this evening. Gusty west to northwest winds are expected. Most locations will see wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts around 40 mph possible in the higher elevations. These wind gusts will diminish overnight. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle. In addition, make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured.
BELL COUNTY, KY

