K-State's Indian Students Association invites community to celebrate Diwali

More than 100 people gathered on Sunday to celebrate Diwali by donning traditional Indian clothing and eating a potluck-style meal.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a five-day festival that took place Nov. 2-6 this year. The Indian Students Association (ISA) at K-State celebrated Sunday evening at the Frith Community Center at Jardine Apartments with 138 people in attendance.

Diwali is a festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.

Dr. Raghu Amachawadi, assistant professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine, is the faculty adviser for ISA. The festival signifies peace and joy, victory of good over evil, and light over darkness.

During the festival, people clean their homes, decorate with lights, candles, diyas and rangolis. Diyas are small oil lamps that look like dishes. Rangolis are intricate patterns made on a floor or tabletop with colored powders and sometimes flowers.

Association members began the celebration by showing a video explaining to participants what Diwali is. Then participants lit lamps to represent the significance of Diwali. Traditionally fireworks are a part of the celebration.

“The main idea or concept is that we celebrate the victory over the darkness by lighting the lamps,” said Chetan Badgujar, a fourth-year doctoral student at K-State.

Vidya Nadar, a first-year doctoral student, said the festival is celebrated differently in different parts of India. For instance, Nadar said in the south, it is celebrated for two days rather than five.

The association provided a potluck meal for attendees. Nadar said organizers decided on a potluck to represent the different states.

“Every state has its own spices and everything different, so if you see the south Indian they use coconut oil for cooking and the west part they use sunflower oil,” Nadar said.

Amachawadi said some of the dishes included a variety of curries, desserts, and rice-based dishes for participants to enjoy.