CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

K-State's Indian Students Association invites community to celebrate Diwali

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJI4B_0cqNelR300

More than 100 people gathered on Sunday to celebrate Diwali by donning traditional Indian clothing and eating a potluck-style meal.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a five-day festival that took place Nov. 2-6 this year. The Indian Students Association (ISA) at K-State celebrated Sunday evening at the Frith Community Center at Jardine Apartments with 138 people in attendance.

Diwali is a festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.

Dr. Raghu Amachawadi, assistant professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine, is the faculty adviser for ISA. The festival signifies peace and joy, victory of good over evil, and light over darkness.

During the festival, people clean their homes, decorate with lights, candles, diyas and rangolis. Diyas are small oil lamps that look like dishes. Rangolis are intricate patterns made on a floor or tabletop with colored powders and sometimes flowers.

Association members began the celebration by showing a video explaining to participants what Diwali is. Then participants lit lamps to represent the significance of Diwali. Traditionally fireworks are a part of the celebration.

“The main idea or concept is that we celebrate the victory over the darkness by lighting the lamps,” said Chetan Badgujar, a fourth-year doctoral student at K-State.

Vidya Nadar, a first-year doctoral student, said the festival is celebrated differently in different parts of India. For instance, Nadar said in the south, it is celebrated for two days rather than five.

The association provided a potluck meal for attendees. Nadar said organizers decided on a potluck to represent the different states.

“Every state has its own spices and everything different, so if you see the south Indian they use coconut oil for cooking and the west part they use sunflower oil,” Nadar said.

Amachawadi said some of the dishes included a variety of curries, desserts, and rice-based dishes for participants to enjoy.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

Here's how India is celebrating Diwali

Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
INDIA
abc11.com

Celebrate Diwali at SF's progressive Indian restaurant ROOH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Diwali is a five-day celebration with food, fireworks, special candles, and lamps. And San Francisco-based Indian restaurant ROOH is honoring the festival of lights with delicious food and festive décor. "'Rooh' means soul or spirit, it represents the spirit of Indian cuisine, through the dining experience," described...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Indian Cooking#South Indian#Hindus#Jains#Sikhs#Buddhists#Isa
East Tennessean

Indian Student Organization hosts Diwali event

ETSU’s Indian Student Organization held a special fundraising event celebrating the festival of Diwali on Nov. 4 in the Cave. Members of ISO participated in selling Chai–or Indian–tea and doing mehndi, commonly known as henna. Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” is a major festival celebrated largely by...
SOCIETY
Time Out Global

Arbinder Singh Dugal’s guide to celebrating Diwali in London

It’s Diwali this week. The major five-day Hindu festival, observed by people across faiths, symbolises the spiritual triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Over the next few days you’ll see brightly burning clay lamps lined up outside homes, temples, rivers and streams to welcome the spiritual light.
WORLD
The Bedford Citizen

Local Families Invited to Celebrate Diwali ~ Saturday, Nov. 6, on Zoom at 11 AM

~ Submitted by the Bedford Free Public Library and the Parents Diversity Council. The Bedford Free Public Library and the Parents Diversity Council are pleased to collaborate in presenting an online Diwali Celebration, Let’s Light a Diya!, at 11 AM on Saturday, November 6, This event will take place over Zoom and will include some stories, a puppet show, and a presentation about Diwali, along with craft kits that celebrate some of the important elements of Diwali.
BEDFORD, MA
indiacurrents.com

Indiaspora Hosts Diwali Celebration Honoring Indian Americans in Public Service

On October 26, 2021, Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, hosted a Diwali celebration with several community partners in the U.S. Capitol Rayburn House Office Building (Washington DC) to honor Indian Americans who have been elected, appointed and nominated to public office, and staffers on Capitol Hill, who have contributed to government service. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by several faiths across the world and is often seen as an occasion to usher in a new year or new beginnings. This year’s program began with an interfaith prayer led by several community partners, which brought together different religions, including Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. The program included a performance of “Om Jai Jagdish Hare,” by actress and singer Mary Millben, a Helen Hayes Award Nominee and recording artist, a diya lighting ceremony with the speakers, and remarks from several elected and appointed leaders in the federal government.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
BYU Newsnet

BYU students mark Diwali, a celebration with South Asia roots

While Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists in every country celebrated Diwali, BYU’s South Asian Student Association hosted its own Diwali festivities on Nov. 6 in the Wilkinson Student Center. Diwali, commonly known as the “Festival of Lights,” is a Hindu-originated festival that celebrates the spiritual triumph of good over evil...
SOCIETY
lavozdeanza.com

Cupertino community comes together to celebrate Diwali for the first time in two years

Cupertino held the first Diwali Festival since the start of the pandemic on Oct. 16, bringing food, stalls, performances and activities in honor of celebrating this holiday. Diwali is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil and is recognized as a time for good luck. This makes it a very important holiday and is meant to be a time for families and friends to come together.
CUPERTINO, CA
dailybruin.com

Indian Student Union to bring Garba night to Wilson Plaza for fall celebrations

Garba night is brightening up Westwood to celebrate Diwali and Navratri. In partnership with other South Asian clubs on campus, the UCLA Indian Student Union is hosting Garba night on Friday at Wilson Plaza to celebrate Indian culture during the time of Diwali, the festival of lights, and Navratri, a nine-day celebration for nine goddesses, which are forms of Goddess Durga. ISU’s director of cultural affairs and second-year data theory student Nishant Jain said Garba, stemming from the Sanskrit word “garbha” meaning “womb,” is a group dance to honor femininity. Jain said the goal of Garba is to celebrate Indian culture with a dance style that is accessible to any student, even if they may not be familiar with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘It’s a time to be joyous’: How people are celebrating Diwali without restrictions

This week, Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the UK will celebrate Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights”. With the last of Covid-19 restrictions having been lifted this July, the five-day long celebration will see friends and family gather at religious temples, exchange gifts and share cultural delicacies.While Diwali will take place on Thursday for all three religious groups, each will be celebrating for varied reasons. For the UK’s Hindu population – which sits at roughly 817,000 as per the 2011 Census – Diwali marks the day goddess Durga defeated a demon named Mahishasura, and is a celebration of...
WORLD
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Community Comes Together To Celebrate Diwali, The Festival Of Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the community came together on Sunday to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. The holiday is celebrated by several religions. (Photo Credit: KDKA) It is celebrated as a time of renewal and celebrating a spiritual victory over darkness. The holiday is an opportunity for families and communities to come together and celebrate a wide range of customs and traditions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Scranton to host Diwali celebration for northeast regional campuses

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Penn State Scranton Indian Student Association, in coordination with Penn State Global, will host a celebration of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, on Sunday, Nov. 14. Diwali is the festival of lights and is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains around the world, taking...
DUNMORE, PA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

St. Mary’s Invites Community to Family Day

St. Mary’s Catholic School is hosting a Family Day on Saturday, Nov. 13 on the school campus from 12-4pm. There will be inflatables, face painting, music and food. There is no cost to attend this event and hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Bring a lawn chair, invite your family and friends and enjoy an afternoon of family fun!
SOCIETY
Daily Herald

Sindhi Association of Metropolitan Chicago celebrates Diwali

Sindhi Association of Metropolitan Chicago, one of the oldest organizations in the Chicago area, celebrated Diwali on Oct. 30 at Ashton Place in Willowbrook. The celebration started with lamp lighting and the Mahalaxmi Aarti followed by a cultural program by kids of all ages. The event also featured a media briefing by the current President Subhash Balani and other board members. Balani explained how the association was formed over six decades ago with the aim of creating a platform for the upcoming generations. He talked about the annual activities that the association organizes to celebrate Sindhi culture.
WILLOWBROOK, IL
Cornell Daily Sun

Student Groups Light Up Campus With Diwali Celebrations

On Nov. 4, students celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights. Cornell’s Hindu Student Council organized celebrations, holding in-person gatherings in Anabel Taylor Hall for the first time in over a year. Throughout the month of November, organizations including Cornell’s Hindu Student Council are holding religious and cultural gatherings for the...
ITHACA, NY
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
652
Followers
134
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy