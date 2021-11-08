CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 10 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
City
Corolla, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the lakeshore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Developing large waves of 10 to 14 feet. Waves of this magnitude may produce minor shoreline erosion and lakeshore flooding, and will result in dangerous conditions near the lakefront. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. .Sharp rises on the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge will continue tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, the Nooksack River floodwaters will be deep and swift...inundating farms, roads and residential areas including the town of Acme. Many roads will be impassable and severe erosion may affect river banks. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the South Fork Nooksack River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 12/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Garfield and McCone Counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MST Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult due to crosswinds on roads that run north to south, such as Highway 24 and Highway 191.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 17:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh Target Area: Eastern Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
#Water Level#Lawns#Swimming#Extreme Weather#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls will crest tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Sunday the flow was 24600.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Sunday was 24600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27752.4 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 13932.7 cfs and begin rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise to 17488.2 cfs late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood flow is 20000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27200.0 cfs on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 15:51:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 930 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .The Nooksack River at Ferndale will continue to rise and reach flood stage this evening. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, the Nooksack River will overflow levees and banks along the east bank of the river from Hovander Park downstream to Marietta, causing widespread flooding from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth...with swift waters in residential areas and over farm lands and roads. Erosion may damage some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 21.2 feet late Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .The Cowlitz River will remain above flood stage through this evening then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 19 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 14.7 feet and begin rising again late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 18 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 01/01/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain above flood stage through Tuesday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM PST Sunday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 around Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur through tonight, and again from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Still expect gusts to 50 mph Monday morning.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1230 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .The Skykomish River near Gold Bar will crest near moderate flood stage this evening then recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skykomish River Near Gold Bar. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the Skykomish River will cause flooding from near Index downstream through Sultan to the Snoqualmie. Flood waters will cover numerous roads...including Ben Howard Rd Index-Galena Rd and Tualco Loop Rd. Flooding in the town of Sultan will begin. A stage of 17 feet on the Skykomish River corresponds to a Phase 3 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM PST Sunday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 13.8 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 15.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 10/30/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 10 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
