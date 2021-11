This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Like many other retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, Amazon is wasting no time getting a jump on the holiday savings. You can see the full list of ongoing deals here, but to save you the hassle of sorting through page after page of sales (some less than impressive), we've pulled the best deals we could find. Here are the top deals happening at Amazon right now.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO