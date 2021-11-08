CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Regional Airport director leaving for position in Wichita

By Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago
Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo will depart at the end of the month for the same position in Wichita.

Romo will take over as the director of airports for the Wichita city government on Nov. 29, overseeing operations at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and Colonel James Jabara Airport.

“Wichita is highly considered the birthplace of modern aviation, and having the opportunity to lead the airport system was too good to pass up,” Romo said.

Romo’s last day at the Manhattan airport is Friday.

Romo said it was a difficult decision to leave Manhattan and that he appreciated the support he received from the community and the airport’s partners. He said Manhattan has a high quality of life, and his children liked the schools.

“I’ll be back in town to visit family and friends and to cheer on the Cats,” Romo said.

Romo was named director of Manhattan Regional Airport in 2015. Prior to that, he was the director of aviation for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

City manager Ron Fehr said the city goverment will place assistant airport director Brandon Keazer as the interim replacement for Romo.

Fehr said city administrators are still determining how to proceed with the hiring process for a permanent replacement, but he hopes it’s done in a timely fashion.

Fehr said Romo led the airport through a great deal of change including larger airplanes, new security requirements and management of operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, we’re sad to see him go,” he said. “He’s been a great airport director for us.”

