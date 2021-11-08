CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Price Cut: How to Join the Streaming Platform for Just $2

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2j50_0cqNe8I500

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney+ just got a lot cheaper. In celebration of its two-year anniversary, Disney+ is inviting new and eligible returning subscribers to join the platform for just $1.99 for the first month .

The streaming giant announced the limited-time offer on Monday, ahead of Disney+ Day on November 12. “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

The special promotion runs from November 8 until November 14, so if you’ve been meaning to sign up for Disney+, now’s the time to join. Your Disney+ subscription will cost $7.99 a month after the promo ends.


Buy:
Disney+

$1.99 for one month ($7.99 after trial ends)



Buy it

Disney+ Day will be packed with special content, activities, and more. To stay up to date on everything, be sure to follow the @DisneyPlus social media accounts as content will begin rolling out at 6:00 a.m. PT on Friday.

Fans will get a first look at exclusive clips, new trailers, appearances from Disney+ creators, and the stars from upcoming content from Disney, Marvel , Pixar, Star Wars , and National Geographic.

Disney+ subscribers also get access to an exclusive, on-platform special courtesy of Pixar Animation Studios (premiering at 8:00 a.m. PT on Friday), and Marvel Studios (at 8:45 a.m. PT), plus other surprise sneak peeks.

Disney+ Day will mark the release of Billie Eilish’s concert documentary “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles,” along with “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” which revisits Hawkeye’s most epic MCU moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9ZYP_0cqNe8I500

Other titles premiering on Disney+ Day include “Jungle Cruise,” “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Olaf Presents,” “Frozen Fever,” “Paperman,” “The Ballad of Nessie,” “Feast,” “Get a Horse!,” “The Little Matchgirl,” “Tick Tock Tale,” “Tangled Ever After,” “Ciao Alberto,” “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special,” “Entrelazados,” “Spin,” “Enchanted,” and Season 3 of “Fancy Nancy.”

Joining in the celebration are Hulu , ESPN+ , and other Disney-owned entities, network shows, and syndicated programming. The platforms will feature Disney+ Day takeovers, talent shout-outs, and special show integrations in addition to a series of spots with Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Hancox (“To Tell the Truth”), Kelly Ripa (“Live! with Kelly & Ryan”), Jesse James Keitel (“Big Sky”), Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Kat Dennings (“Dollface”), Peyton Manning (ESPN+ “Peyton’s Places”) with his daughter Mosley, Tamera Mowry-Housley (Hulu’s “Baker’s Dozen”), and more fan favorites.

The week-long celebration includes Disney+ pop-ups in different cities, which will feature iconic characters from the platform’s marquee brands. The surprises begin on Monday in New York City and will continue in Nashville on November 10, and Los Angeles on November 12.

Elsewhere on the schedule of festivities, Disney is teaming with Target to host in-store activations with special giveaways in nearly 800 Target stores from November 12 through November 14, and Funko Pop! fans can get 10% off Disney+ products purchased on Funko.com and in Funko store locations.

ShopDisney is also offering free shipping for Disney+ subscribers from November 12 to November 14, along with special-edition customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and other brands under the Disney hub. And for those who want to read up on the stories behind Disney+ characters such as Loki, “High School Musical,” and “The Mandalorian,” Disney Publishing Worldwide will offer select e-books for $0.99 until November 17.

Additionally, more than 200 AMC theaters will celebrate Disney+ Day with four, daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite films, which will feature a surprise short (audiences won’t find out which screening is being shown until it begins) from November 12 to November 14. Tickets for the screenings are $5 each, and include a free Disney+ poster, and a special concession offer.

The celebration doesn’t end there though. Disney+ is rolling out the blue carpet for subscribers visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks on Disney+ Day. Subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and reservation will be invited, along with their parties, to enter the parks 30 minutes before they open.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will also feature character moments and special photo opportunities for guests. Disney+ subscribers visiting Disneyland Paris on Disney+ Day will be treated to special character appearances as well as photo ops. The theme park will also extend operating hours by 30 minutes on Disney+ Day.

