Great Podversations: Kurt Andersen and Daron Acemoglu

By LPM Podcasts
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UjFq_0cqNe17000 Writer Kurt Andersen discusses his latest book “ Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History ,” with professor and author Daron Acemoglu. Kurt Andersen is the bestselling author of the novels “Heyday, “Turn of the Century,” and “True Believers.”

Daron Acemoglu is an Institute Professor at MIT and the author of five books. Acemoglu has received numerous awards including the inaugural T. W. Schultz Prize from the University of Chicago and the Carnegie Fellowship in 2017.

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

