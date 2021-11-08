Why Florida coach Dan Mullen fired Todd Grantham and John Hevesy

Florida coach Dan Mullen says his Gators are worse now than they were at the start of the season. [ SEAN RAYFORD | AP ]

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s indefensible and inexplicable loss at South Carolina changed everything for Gators coach Dan Mullen.

The idea of losing some of his trusted assistants was weighing on him before the game. After watching his team get crushed by a middling SEC East team led by a first-year coach and third-string quarterback, firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became inevitable.

“I thought for the health of the program, for the health of everybody, you know you’re going to do it, let’s make that move now and get us headed in the direction we’re going into it in the future,” Mullen said Monday, a day after he got rid of them both.

Some of the short-term fallout has become clear. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will call the defense for the first time in his young, promising career. UF promoted former Syracuse and UConn head coach Paul Pasqualoni from special assistant to Mullen to an onfield role. Graduate assistant Michael Sollenne will coach the offensive line.

But some of the ramifications remain unclear, like how the 4-5 Gators will respond to the changes over the final three games (Samford, at Missouri and home against Florida State).

“We’re going to find out,” Mullen said.

The uncertainty, however, was preferable to UF’s unacceptable status quo. The Gators have lost eight of their last 10 games against Power Five opponents. Though some of the losses can be explained away due to bizarre circumstances (the LSU thrown shoe, Cotton Bowl opt-outs), great opponents (two losses to Alabama and one to Georgia) or somewhat fluky plays (the blocked field goal against Kentucky), those do not apply to the South Carolina debacle that Mullen still hasn’t wrapped his head around.

Worse, the program’s trajectory is, unquestionably, headed the wrong way.

“We’re not better than we were earlier in the year. In fact, we’re worse than we were earlier in the year,” Mullen said. “At that point, I looked and I said, ‘We’ve got make some changes with what we’re doing and where we’re at.’”

After Saturday, it’s fair to wonder whether Mullen should be a part of those changes. The hot-seat speculation is no longer premature. It’s justified.

Mullen said athletic director Scott Stricklin did not pressure him into firing Grantham and Hevesy, who have been with him for more than 25 combined years. Mullen said Stricklin is “pretty confident that we’re going to get this fixed” and that their conversations have been focused on long-term plans rather than this year or next.

Mullen acknowledged UF’s issues Monday and accepted the responsibility for them all, too. He also believes he can be a part of the answer.

“Everybody has problems,” Mullen said. “The key is to having solutions….What I’m pretty confident in is finding the solution.”

This story will be updated.

