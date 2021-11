Johnny Marr has released a music video for his new single "Tenement Time". The track comes from his forthcoming, "Fever Dreams Pt 2" EP, which will arrive on December 17th. He has this to say about the song, "That's the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild. This idea of "Forever, forever is mine" - it's about running around Ardwick, bunking into warehouses and getting chased.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO