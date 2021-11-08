CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Farfetch Sale: 15 Scary Good Menswear Deals to Unleash Your Wildest Fits

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shoutout to all the single people out there. Because Singles Day—a so-called “shopping holiday” designed to celebrate singledom—has delivered us all a truly bonkers Farfetch sale....

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek: Save 70% on Handbags, Puffer Jackets, and Shoes

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a Black Friday preview with limited time discounts and hands down, this is one Black Friday sale you simply can't miss. With the Black Friday Sneak Peek, get up to 70% off Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menswear#Jeans#Winter Coats#Fragrances#Erl#Comme Des Gar Ons#Beams Plus
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals: Save 70% On Coach Bags, Gifts, Accessories, and Outerwear

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge sales right now within Coach Outlet's Black Friday deals!. The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, outerwear, gifts, and accessories. Right now, you can get 70% off early Black Friday deals on the Coach purse you've been eyeing or chic stocking stuffers at a steep discount.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Another Guaranteed-to-Sell-Out Uniqlo Collab Just Dropped

Uniqlo collaborations very rarely disappoint. Everyone from Undercover to JW Anderson to Nigo has brought their distinct fashion perspective to the masses at wallet-friendly prices with the brand to rave reviews. So it's no surprise that Uniqlo's latest link-up with the cult Japanese outerwear wizards White Mountaineering is straight heat (literally and figuratively).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
GQMagazine

Alert! Levi's Is Having an Outrageous Flash Sale This Weekend

Let's cut to the chase: Levi's is having a crazy good flash sale right now that you can't afford to miss. Enter SPOOKY40 at checkout to nab an extra 40% off already-reduced sale items, or score 30% off full-price items when you spend $100 or more with code TREAT30. We're talking massive savings on everything from the original 501 jean and cozy-as-hell knits to beefy outerwear and flannel shirts. But the deals are only gonna last through the weekend, so you better move quick. Shop the cream of the crop below, or head over to Levi's to browse the full selection.
SHOPPING
GQMagazine

The Toughest Dress Shoe of the Holiday Season Is Here

Ever since A Cold Wall debuted back in 2015, British designer Samuel Ross has consistently sharpened his vision for luxury streetwear with each new collection. The label's earliest offerings consisted primarily of utilitarian T-shirts and sweatshirts, but have since expanded to include higher-fashion gear like asymmetrical topcoats and sharp shirting. Today, Ross stands as an award-winning and highly influential designer, and A Cold Wall hangs on racks at the world's finest retailers.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Best Sellers: 15 Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in October

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest jewelry you can score at Amazon. These 15 best sellers below resonated hard in October—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too. Check 'em out, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter, and drop us a line if there’s anything you've been hunting for that could use our help.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

Whoa, Whoa, Whoa: The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Just Launched Early

Shopping early for the holidays has never been hotter—which is why the Nordstrom Black Friday sale just launched a full three weeks early. Maybe we're all striving to achieve a sense of being-on-top-of-it-ness, maybe your love language is giving gifts, maybe it's supply chain issues. Whatever the reason, we're not complaining, because this sale is chockfull of absolute steals on men's clothing, home goods, grooming products, luggage, and so much more. Re-up on basics, cop a sweet new pair of boots, or go HAM on designer duds—all for up to 40% off. To get the ball rolling, here are our favorite picks from Nordstrom Black Friday sale, head over there yourself and choose your own adventure.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

This Must-Have Duffel Bag for Shoe Lovers Made Oprah’s Favorite Thing List 2021

If you’re eager jumpstart your holiday shopping, Oprah’s Favorite Things list is back to make your experience that much easier. Per tradition, the multihyphenate has curated a range of top lifestyle goods to gift — from home and kitchen items to tech, beauty, apparel as well as footwear styles and accessories. Many of these options come from small businesses, women-owned brands and companies by people of color, so you can feel especially good about any purchase you make from the selection. Alongside buzzy shoe picks like some stellar rain boots from Tory Burch and ultra-comfortable sneakers from Olympian Allyson Felix’s new...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

You Need a House Cardigan

My entire consumerist attitude sits right between “I don’t like people buying stuff just because they can” and “I really like nice things.” For instance, when 2 Chainz raps about how somebody else might be wearing Ray-Bans while the sunglasses he’s got on cost eight bands, I’m like: Chainz, bubeleh, it’s not about price. It's about what about looks good. On the other hand, if the glasses he’s rapping about make him feel good, then I understand why he’d brag. But the truth is that it took me a long time to get to this point in my life where I can accept that, yes, quality is important when it comes to the stuff I wear, and I’m willing to pay a little extra for that quality—but I want to always feel like it was worth it. No matter how much money I make, I never want to buy anything simply because I can. So I always look for things that I know will serve a purpose for a long time. That philosophy can be summed up by something I like to call the house cardigan.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

The Best Black Blazers for Men Will Help You Look Like a Menswear Icon in the Making

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spoiler alert: The best black blazers for men are about to replace every other piece of outerwear in your rotation. Once the exclusive domain of weddings and funerals, they've quietly emerged as a shadow contender for the tailoring crown, a dark horse challenger that offers all the versatility of their lighter counterparts with a little cinematic edge. (A quick point of etiquette: if you're the type of menswear blowhard that still insists a “blazer” should technically be navy blue and come with brass buttons, you're playing yourself. And definitely a huge downer at parties.)
APPAREL
GQMagazine

How Mohair Became the Biggest, Fuzziest Fabric in Menswear

They’ve burnt through Supreme-logo hoodies, hype sneakers, ironic Balenciaga tees, Telfar bags, and even a few purposefully goofy fitting pants. They’ve snapped fit pics in every possible pose. Now, the horde of fashion dudes who steer menswear aren’t after a logo, design, silhouette or even scarce sold-out clothes. Instead, they’re obsessed with something simpler: a fabric. In menswear, there is nothing bigger than mohair, the shaggy wool comprising the sweaters and cardigans of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Blackstock & Weber Just Dropped Another Hot Loafer with J.Crew

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Let’s get straight to the point: If you’re reading this, Blackstock & Weber’s latest collaboration with J.Crew is live. Which means time is of the essence. When the duo first linked-up a little over a month ago the results sold out fast. Like, Eliud-Kipchoge-breaking-world-records fast. So consider this a PSA: If you want in on the action this round it’d behoove you to make moves *Kodak Black voice* expeditiously.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The 29-Year-Old Designer With a Tier-One Watch Collection

The way Rhuigi Villaseñor sees it, he might love watches a little too much. “If I could go back in time, I would unlike watches,” the Rhude designer jokes. “It's dangerous to love them all.” Lacking a time machine, Villaseñor lives dangerously: collecting holy grail Patek Philippes and experimental Audemars Piguet watches his idols (and now customers) wear too. Here, he walks GQ through what's been in his rotation lately.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy