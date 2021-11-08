Meyer: Digital Sandbox KC reaches 'exciting moment' of validation

Sandbox VR announced today it has raised $37 million in a new round of fundraising and that it intends to use that investment to expand globally. This round of fundraising was led by A16z, with participation from Alibaba and Craft. More specifically, the round was led through A16z’s growth fund specifically for companies at a turning point in growth. The company has raised $119 million in total, and it currently employs around 200 people.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO