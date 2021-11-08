CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meyer: Digital Sandbox KC reaches 'exciting moment' of validation

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since its inception in 2013, Digital Sandbox KC has supported a number of early-stage startups, providing proof-of-concept funding and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

Nitro acquires Connective to enhance its digital document signing reach

Nitro, a digital document software company has reached an agreement to acquire Belgian eSign Software-as-as Service provider Connective with the aim of accelerating and enhancing its eSign, digital identity (eID) and document workflow capabilities as customer demand for high-trust and automated signing solutions continues to grow. A press statement from...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Sandbox VR prepares for expansion following $37M fundraise

Sandbox VR announced today it has raised $37 million in a new round of fundraising and that it intends to use that investment to expand globally. This round of fundraising was led by A16z, with participation from Alibaba and Craft. More specifically, the round was led through A16z’s growth fund specifically for companies at a turning point in growth. The company has raised $119 million in total, and it currently employs around 200 people.
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Rise of The Sandbox NFT Game: Digital Identifiers (DIDs) to Set The Stage For a Metaverse World

As the world adopts digital ecosystems, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are proving to be a fundamental part of this future. This space has seen the rise of prominent projects such as The Sandbox, a blockchain-oriented gaming platform comprising three integrated products that assist users in creating and selling NFTs. Just recently, this project raised $93 million in a Series B funding round led by SoftBank.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbox#Validation#Digital Sandbox Kc
martechseries.com

Extreme Reach Acquires attikSpace, Expanding Physical & Digital Asset Management Capabilities for Marketers

Creative logistics leader advances mission to provide robust, global, end-to-end omnichannel activation solution for marketers. Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, today announced the acquisition of attikSpace, the full-service media management company. The acquisition expands ER’s physical and digital asset management footprint, making it one of the largest archival media storage companies in the world.
BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

Burns & McDonnell announces next CFO

Burns & McDonnell CEO Ray Kowalik said that the new CFO is known within the company as having a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a results-driven approach. Read on to find out more about Alissa Schuessler. Want to keep reading? Register now to unlock free articles and business insights.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TIME

Remote Work Is Fine. The Real Thing Scaring CEOs? Hybrid Work.

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) With a global community of donors who’ve raised over $15 billion, GoFundMe pays close attention to what helps people feel comfortable seeking assistance.
ADVOCACY
CoinTelegraph

Cosmostation joins the Cudos ecosystem as a validator

Cosmostation joins the Cudos ecosystem as a validator. Cosmosation allows its users to access decentralized finance, delegate tokens and earn rewards easily through their mobile application and the Mintscan block explorer. Cosmostation features a host of powerful features. The explorer allows users to browse networks built with the Cosmos-SDK with...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

AI Lending Platform Upstart CEO on Q3 Earnings, Customer Growth

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy