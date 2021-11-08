CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Big Bird Vaccine Tweet ‘Government Propaganda For Your 5-Year-Old’

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOlAg_0cqNcory00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — United States Senator Ted Cruz-R, TX called a Tweet — sent out from Sesame Street’s fictional Big Bird character this past weekend — “Government propaganda for your 5-year-old.”

On November 6 the @BigBird Twitter account sent out the messages advocating for COVID-19 vaccine’s for children.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” read the tweet.

Later that same evening, Cruz posted the following tweet.

The exchange came less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 on November 2.

According to CBS News, campaigns to encourage people get important vaccinations are not new. In fact, in 1956, Elvis Presley encouraged young Americans to get the polio vaccine by getting his shot before the press, ahead of an appearance “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Big Bird has encouraged people to get important vaccines before as well. In 1972, the character took part in a “Don’t wait, vaccinate” segment, encouraging people to get the measles vaccine.

President Biden also reacted to the @BigBird tweet on Twitter as well. “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an animated image of a Big Bird look-alike kicking down a door along with the comment, “Big Bird coming to vaccinate your kids.”

On November 3rd Dallas County Health and Human Services started the next chapter of COVID-19 vaccinations when the public health agency kicked off a mini-vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11. More than 30 families lined up for CDC-approved Pfizer vaccine doses designed for younger children.

The City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth ISD also launched a large scale pop-up clinic.

