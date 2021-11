Last week, Lauren Alaina finally met one of her biggest fans named Ryan, a TikToker with autism who boasts 3.2 million followers on the app. Ryan’s account, called “tacobellqween,” is run by his sister Brittany and features funny moments between the siblings and wise words from Ryan. In a video posted in December, Ryan mentioned that he would love to have dinner with Lauren Alaina, and after seeing the video herself, Alaina had a Zoom dinner date with Ryan and Brittany. The country singer told People the Zoom meeting was “as rewarding for me as it was to him,” but despite enjoying a virtual dinner with Alaina, Ryan still had dreams of meeting his favorite star in person.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO