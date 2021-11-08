CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Unvaccinated Texans 20 Times More Likely To Die From COVID-19, DSHS Study Shows

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQzQL_0cqNblG000

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new study released by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows during the month of September, Texans who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to suffer a COVID-19-associated death and 13 times more likely to test positive than people who were fully vaccinated.

An analysis of data from the four-week period from Sept. 4 through Oct. 1 shows that vaccination had a strong protective effect across all ages, DSHS said in a news release Monday, Nov. 8.

While the impact varied across age groups, it was most pronounced in younger groups, the study showed.

The risk of COVID-19 death was 48 times higher in unvaccinated people in their 30s and 63 times higher for people in their 40s, compared with their vaccinated peers.

There were fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people ages 18 to 29 compared with 339 deaths among unvaccinated people in the same age group.

The study, which matched electronic lab reports and death certificates with state immunization records, is the state’s first statistical analysis of the real-world impact of vaccination against COVID-19 in Texas, DSHS said.

“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” said Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”

Public health researchers focused specifically on the September period to measure the effect of COVID-19 vaccination as the more contagious delta variant surged across Texas.

Comments / 66

49 SF
6d ago

I've known several people who have gotten covid even though they have been vaccinated. I think the media and social media make covid sound worse than it is. Yes, it is a real virus. Yes, people have died from the symptoms of covid. Covid is a new virus. Doctor's and research do not know everything about this virus, yet. The virus is inconsistent within every person. Every person I know who caught the vid, had different symptoms, symptoms lasted shorter than others or had no symptoms. My co-worker was vaccinated and caught covid. He has a runny nose. The virus has so many inconsistencies and the vaccination ain't any different. I don't think the rapid tests are that accurate. How many diseases and viruses mimic other diseases and viruses and even tested postive for things but never actually had it. I think people need to actually sneeze and cough all up on your face to catch it. That's just my observation. I think if you are healthy and and take care of yourself then you will suffer lit

Reply(17)
9
Don Juan
6d ago

this is shocking. better vaccinate all those illegal aliens coming into the country then

Reply(7)
9
Antillous
6d ago

you are more likely to get trampled to death at a rap concert then die by covid...

Reply(4)
14
