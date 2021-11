It’s amazing that I managed to scrape through my undergrad years, back in the mid-2000s. It was a heady time of new friends, newfound independence, enough alcohol to power an airport, the occasional lecture, and of course, hours upon hours of the original Left 4 Dead on Xbox 360. Valve’s classic team-based zombie shoot ’em up was a perfect accompaniment to procrastination and bottom shelf red wine. It’s not so much a “good game” these days as it is more a reminder of a time well-spent back when I was in my 20s. And now, we have Back 4 Blood.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO