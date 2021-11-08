CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 3,900 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths added in Utah

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6yBM_0cqNbBfy00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,972 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 8, and 14 new deaths.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the latest cases:

  • 11/5: 2,024 cases
  • 11/6: 804 cases
  • 11/7: 1,211 cases

Cases

With 3,972 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 564,576.

Of today’s new cases, 880 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 497 cases in children ages 5-10, 202 cases in children ages 11-13, and 181 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,836,532 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

MORE : Non-urgent procedures, surgeries delayed at Primary Children’s

This is an increase of 33,397 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 498 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

NEW: Intermountain offers COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 starting Monday

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,780,606 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,737.

UDOH reports a total of 6,854,733 total tests, an increase of 47,500 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,650 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.5%.

COVID IN SCHOOLS: Biden urges schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

Hospitalizations

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,623.

Deaths

There are 14 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,286 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Friday
Total Utahns testing positive 564,576 560,604
Total people tested 3,780,606 3,756,869
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,972 3,286
Vaccines administered 3,836,532 3,803,135
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 566 573
Total hospitalizations 24,623 24,457

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVcxp_0cqNbBfy00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 7

