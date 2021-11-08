CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Concerning Link Found Between Myocarditis & COVID-19 In Dogs

By Jessica Hinckle
DogTime
DogTime
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qni4i_0cqNbAnF00

(Picture Credit: Westend61/Getty Images)

Veterinary cardiologists in the United Kingdom have identified a concerning link between heart inflammation, or myocarditis, and Covid-19 in dogs and cats.

For humans, myocarditis can be a rare side effect of COVID-19 vaccines. In both dogs and cats, however, the occurrence appears to be far more prevalent.

Prior to COVID-19, only 1.5 percent of dogs and cats were diagnosed with myocarditis; after, this number jumped to 12.5 percent — an undeniable increase.

How Did Researchers Find This Link?

This uptick prompted a study by The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre, where eleven animals with myocarditis were tested who had been exposed to COVID-19.

“These were dogs and cats that were depressed, lethargic, they lost appetite,” states Dr. Luca Ferasin in the study published by VetRecord .

“They had either difficulty breathing because of accumulation of fluid in their lungs due to the heart disease, or they were fainting because of an underlying abnormal heart rhythm,” Ferasin added.

For the study, researchers tested eleven dogs and cats whose human parents had a COVID diagnosis. In all cases, the animals became sick within three to six weeks of that diagnosis.

Of those tested, five animals tested negative for both antibodies and the virus itself; two cats and one dog tested positive for the Alpha strain of COVID; two cats and one dog tested positive for antibodies.

Regardless of a positive or negative test, however, all had a myocarditis diagnosis. More concerning, none displayed any of the typical signs of COVID used by most laymen (you, me) to identify the illness.

A Sleeper Disease, Lurking In COVID’s Shadow?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioPzg_0cqNbAnF00

(Picture Credit: xavierarnau/Getty Images)

Veterinary Virologist, Margaret Hosie, from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, raised an important concern to NBC News .

Hosie relayed that it isn’t addressed in the study, or yet known, if general practice veterinarians are seeing this uptick. “But maybe that’s because those vets don’t know it’s a possibility,” she said.

In other words, awareness of the possible link between COVID and myocarditis is critical. Knowing to ask about COVID exposure needs to become more commonplace among vets, with still so much about the disease’s long-term effect still unknown.

Pet Parents Should Stay Vigilant

All of the pets involved in this study, with the exception of one, fully recovered, per Ferasin. And the uptick of myocarditis has returned to pre-COVID levels.

However, both Ferasin and Hosie advise pet parents to remain vigilant and informed, and to limit exposure to their pets if they become ill.

“If it is not possible to get someone else to look after their pet, they should consider wearing a mask when preparing their food to minimize the likelihood of infecting them,” Hosie advised.

Virus mutation is still very much a concern , and animals can become viral reservoirs, Hosie went on to say.

“Obviously we’re focused on preventing human-to-human transmission just now, because that’s crucial,” she said. “But if we were to take our eye off other species, we could be storing up problems in the future.”

DogTime has a full guide to the symptoms, causes, and treatments of myocarditis in dogs here . If you see concerning symptoms in your dog, plan a trip to the vet as soon as possible.

Did your dog become ill with myocarditis during the COVID pandemic? Do you take steps to keep your pets safe when you get sick? Let us know in the comments below.

The post Concerning Link Found Between Myocarditis & COVID-19 In Dogs appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Cats and dogs infected with COVID-19 developing myocarditis

(WISH) — According to a new study published in Veterinary Record, cats and dogs are contracting the coronavirus. Specifically, the alpha variant. But not only are they getting infected — these household pets are developing a dangerous COVID-19 side effect that also occurs in humans. Researchers in the United Kingdom...
PETS
TODAY.com

COVID-19 linked to heart inflammation in cats and dogs

Late last year, as the coronavirus surged across the United Kingdom, Dr. Luca Ferasin and his colleagues started noticing an uptick in patients with symptoms of myocarditis, or heart inflammation. The condition is a rare side effect of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, most commonly seen in men under 30. It...
PETS
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis

A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7. This variant rapidly outcompeted pre-existing variants in England due to its increased transmissibility and infectivity.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myocarditis#Covid 19#Animals#Vetrecord#Covid#Nbc News
9&10 News

Doctors Say Myocarditis Risk From Kid’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is Small

28 million children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and parents across the country are lining up to get their kids vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine was 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 during clinical trials. They say side effects...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

(Reuters) -British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine. Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
studyfinds.org

No link found between exercise and developing arthritis in the knee

OXFORD, United Kingdom — Exercise may be good for your health, but does all that wear and tear on the joints eventually take a toll? An international team says the answer appears to be no. A new study finds there is no link between exercise and developing arthritis in the knee.
FITNESS
houstonmirror.com

COVID-19 confirmed in pet dog in UK

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): COVID-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the United Kingdom, confirmed UK's Chief Veterinary Officer in a statement on Wednesday. According to him, the infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3. The dog is now recovering at home.
PETS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
256
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy