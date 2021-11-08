CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakanda Forever Rumors Regarding T’Challa’s Legacy | Poss SPOILERS | Barside Buzz

By Campbell Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Black Panther related Barside Buzz was published today by The Cosmic Circus. This story relates to Wakanda Forever rumors regarding T’Challa’s legacy. As such, whilst just rumors, if this proves to be correct, it could represent SPOILERS. As per usual there will there fore be a warning and then jump...

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
A new report from The Hollywood Reporter has seemed to shed more light on one of the possible reasons Disney and Marvel Studios decided to push back their 2022/2023 slate of MCU movies. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be shutting down production to allow star Letitia Wright time to recover fully from an on-set injury she sustained back in August. While the movie has continued filming around the actress, who will be taking a more prominent role in the Black Panther sequel, sources close to the production have said that the team are now having to temporarily shut down until early 2022.
Potential SPOILERS For Wakanda Forever, Moon Knight, She-Hulk And More | Barside Buzz

Today we are sharing potential SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever, Moon Knight, She-Hulk. Barside Buzz. These leaks were sent to the Mods of r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, where they have been going through a verification process. Whilst this still must be classed as rumors, it’s worth noting that the Mods themselves feel very confident in posting this information.
Fans have been wondering about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor the character of T'Challa after the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman last year. After all, the character mattered a lot to so many people and kids look up to him. Even though we only saw him in four films, the character has become iconic and his legacy will certainly live on. Now, we know how the film will be honoring T'Challa moving forward.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
Cap 4 Movie Details From Marvel Executive Nate Moore

Captain America 4 was announced at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now Marvel Exec Nate Moore gives out some Cap 4 movie details. No spoilers here folks, but Moore does talk about who Sam Wilson is and what they want to achieve from a movie lead by Sam’s version of Cap. Moore recently chatted with ComicBook.com and said this of Captain America 4:
Teasers For Moon Knight, She-Hulk And Ms Marvel Plus Hawkeye Clip On Disney+ Day Marvel Special

The Disney+ Day Marvel Special is now live on the streaming service. In That we get teasers for Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel. Plus there’s a decent sized clip of next show Hawkeye on there. The Special lasts for 15 minutes bit most of that runtime is celebrating the whos already on Disney+ and the Hawkeye clip. The last few minutes though see very short teasers for Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.
The Independent

Wakanda Forever: Producer opens up about ‘pressure’ of getting the film right after Chadwick Boseman’s death

Black Panther producer Nate Moore has said that Chadwick Boseman’s death has put a lot of “pressure” on them to get the Wakanda Forever sequel right.“I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Moore said on ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast.“So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative,...
The Eternals & Spider-Man 3 Reviews: Two Stinkers? Or Just Underappreciated? | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

The Eternals & Spider-Man 3 Reviews: Two Stinkers? Or Under Appreciated? | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. With Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed to feature Thomas Haden Church returning as Sandman, Kyle and Nick revisit Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007). Is it really as bad as everyone (including Sam Raimi) says it is? Or is it underrated? I think you know where Kyle and Nick land on this. With Kyle’s “love” for Sony’s Spider-Man films.
SPOILER WARNING: This story includes discussions of the ending of Marvel Studios “Eternals,” currently playing in theaters. “Eternals” was always meant to shake things up. When Chloé Zhao first met with Marvel Studios about the possibility of directing the film, she was told from the start by the company’s executives that “Eternals” was seen internally as a reset button for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the conclusive events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” It would be a way to cleanse the studio’s storytelling palate from the Infinity Saga, and set up the next decade of MCU narrative possibilities. While characters in “Eternals” do...
A new Blade will soon enough be brought into the MCU with Mahershala Ali playing the iconic character. In a new interview with Empire, the actor spoke about what it's like to take on this role along with what's to come. Before reading any further, be warned that there are major SPOILERS ahead for anyone not fully caught up on everything happening in the MCU, with one title teasing the arrival of a certain vampire slayer.
As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
As businesses large and small reckon with Covid-19 vaccine pushback, a federal court has halted the Biden administration's mandate issued November 4, instructing that tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 4, or get tested for the virus weekly. The White House encourages private businesses to instill their own vaccine requirements while the debate makes its way to the Supreme Court.
Chloe Zhao Directs Star Wars Movie For Kevin Feige | Barside Buzz

This will come as little surprise if you’ve been keeping up. According to the Barside Buzz, Chloe Zhao directs Star Wars movie, the one by Kevin Feige. This news is something plenty, including myself, have speculated about. Zhao has has some interesting quotes which made this seem plausible. Well, according to two good Star Wars sources, Zhao is to direct Kevin Feige’s upcoming Star Wars movie. First out the gate was One Take News, i.e. BSL. However Jordan Maison was working on the same story just a little behind as you’ll see from his Twitter post below.
Chukwudi Iwuji Cast In Guardians 3 Big Role Reveals James Gunn

Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji cast in Guardians 3 reveals James Gunn. By the sound of things, this is a pretty big role as well. Or rather, Gunn says it was a role every big actor in Hollywood wanted. Gunn posted a cast photo with himself at the start of production on both Guardians 3 and the Guardians Holiday Special. Chukwudi Iwuji was spotted by fans and Gunn fessed up.
